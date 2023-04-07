Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Bath

2.50:

Dominic Ffrench Davis's horses ran well at Doncaster last Saturday and BOY GEORGE is handicapped to play a leading role judged on last season's 1m3f/1m4f turf form. He gets the nod on the back of an encouraging reappearance run over 9.4f on the AW. The in-form Fast Forward is second choice ahead of My Brother Mike, who likes it here, and Meisterzinger who has won on AW the last twice.

Ben Hutton

Boy George 14:50 Bath View Racecard

Lingfield

4.25:

Although taking on some thoroughly seasoned rivals, SPRING PROMISE should have some more to give at 7f after a likeable display over C&D when fending off one who has shown useful handicap form since. Sayifyouwill was better than ever when winning over C&D in February and looks the chief danger, although Incrimination comes into it on her 6f form. Algheed and Centre Court are others to consider.

Emily Weber

Spring Promise 16:25 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard

Newcastle

4.10:

Manaafith made it 6-6 on AW when completing a hat-trick in a Listed race at Lingfield in February and she's open to more progress on this drop back in trip. She's strongly respected but preference is for QUEEN AMINATU, who raised her form to a new level when landing Listed events in her final two runs last year and sets the standard on her return to action. Third choice goes to Aramis Grey, ahead of the Irish raider Hodd's Girl.

David Moon

Queen Aminatu 16:10 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard

