Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's three meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Ayr

4.45: Fiveafterfour

The shortlist centres around three mares who shape as if they'll relish the step up to 3m. First choice is FIVEAFTERFOUR (nap), who has the added bonus of being a recent Ayr winner. Joie De Vivre (second choice) ties in with the selection on that course form, while Similar Story is open to improvement.

Steve Boow

Fiveafterfour 16:45 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Patrick Wadge (3lb) Tnr: Lucinda Russell

Plumpton

5.05: Politacus

The most interesting runner is POLITACUS (nap) on her handicap debut. Although below her smart bumper form so far over hurdles, there's time to put that right and on goes a tongue-tie. The danger is Only Fools, who has run sound races the last twice and will surely be in the thick of it if holding her form. Molto Bene is also of interest.

Alistair Jones

Politacus 17:05 Plumpton View Racecard Jky: Miss Fern O'Brien (7lb) Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

Wolverhampton

8.30: Lawmaker

Most of these have something to prove and this could revolve around the two progressive 4yos in the line-up. Upepo is 3-5 for Tony Carroll and was a close second over C&D last time, but preference is for the unexposed LAWMAKER (nap), who returned from a lengthy absence with a convincing win on his handicap debut at Kempton last month.

David Moon

Lawmaker 20:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Michael Bell

