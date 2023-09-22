Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Ayr

3.25: Rock Melody

The filly Rock Melody returned to form at Musselburgh last Sunday and her close third in the Gold Cup Trial over C&D in July suggests she can be a leading player. Cold Stare remains on a long losing run but went very close at Doncaster last time and has often run well here. He is second choice ahead of Music Society, who won this in 2019, and American Affair, an eyecatching third here yesterday. Little Muddy is another to consider and Harry's Halo is a contender if the ground is on the soft side of good.

Ben Hutton

Dundalk

7.30: Longclaw

In tremendous form over the summer, Longclaw might be able to win again, having been agonisingly denied at Roscommon last time. He has placed form on the AW in the UK. Cold Steel, S'All Good Man and Liberated Light can give him a race.

Tyrone Molloy

Kempton

7.15: Wadacre Gomez

With the form of his Chelmsford win receiving numerous boosts since, Wadacre Gomez can follow up off just a 3lb higher mark. Born Ruler was behind the selection on that occasion and can go well despite a penalty for last week's turf win, with Masqool and Down To The Kid looking best of the rest.

Paul Smith

Listowel

3.15: Ballagh Star

This looks like a good opportunity for Ballagh Star who made most of the running when losing out narrowly over 2m6f at Galway. Down Royal winner Spring Street has a definite chance again with Danny Gilligan taking off 5lb. Miss Laura and Jessina are other possibilities.

Alan Sweetman

Newbury

4.45: Esmeray

Rocha Do Leao ran in the Group 2 Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot last time (well beaten at 150-1) but a more eyecatching feature to this field may be that Market Value started a single-figure price in the Listed Galtres Stakes last month at York. Trying to dominate up front in that highly competitive race did not work out for her but the feeling persists that she could prove a fair bit better than today's handicap mark. A withdrawal last month when the ground was soft is a nagging worry today, though, given the rain has come, so she is second choice to Esmeray judged on her strong-staying performances at 1m2f prior to this handicap debut.

Richard Austen

Newton Abbot

3.45: Frankie Faulkner

Janeslittlevoice was ahead of Frankie Faulkner when second at Fontwell last month and she went down fighting over C&D 11 days ago. She is likely to be in the shake-up again but Evan Williams' 6yo drops in grade after a good recent effort over 2m5f here and, now upped in trip, he probably still has potential.

Chris Wilson

