Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Bath

8.45: Gearing's Point

It's How We Roll benefited from an excellently judged Dylan Hogan ride to win at Windsor last month but there are no guarantees this race will also be run to suit his patient tactics and a safer alternative is GEARING'S POINT (nap), who has thrived for Sheena West this season and is now bidding to make it 4-6 for the stable.

Chris Wilson

Gearing's Point 20:45 Bath View Racecard Jky: Frederick Larson (3lb) Tnr: Sheena West

Epsom

7.25: Lil Guff

Havana Pusey ran with credit in the face of a stiff task at Sandown last month and she still has time on her side. Society Lion (second choice) and Dream For Gold also have something to recommend them but LIL GUFF (nap) is in the form of her life this summer and may be able to win again.

Paul Smith

Lil Guff 19:25 Epsom View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Daniel & Claire Kubler

Musselburgh

3.05: Spanish Hustle

A weak contest and one in which SPANISH HUSTLE (nap) looks capable of backing up his Hamilton win and defying a 3lb rise now he's upped again in trip. A repeat of Spirit Of Ash's latest effort would give the selection something to think about, while Kells and Tafsir are others who could make their presence felt.

Jonathan Doidge

Spanish Hustle 15:05 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: Jim Goldie

Thirsk

5.20: Rock Of England

Danger Alert is much respected starting out for Alice Haynes and in-form pair Music Society and Tinto need factoring in too. The likeable Mr Wagyu (second choice) is another who can have a big say now he is easing in the weights but the vote goes to ROCK OF ENGLAND (nap), who hasn't looked back since the blinkers went on and can overcome a career-high mark to bag a second C&D victory.

Peter Entwistle

Rock Of England 17:20 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Ben Curtis Tnr: Edward Bethell

Tipperary

4.35: Lady Tilbury

Having been quite highly tried this season, including when a decent fifth in a Curragh Listed on Sunday, LADY TILBURY (nap) can take advantage of this drop in class to record a second C&D win. In a race where there should be plenty of pace on, Catherine Of Siena and Harmony Rose look the main threats.

Alan Hewison

Lady Tilbury 16:35 Tipperary View Racecard Jky: Ronan Whelan Tnr: David Marnane

Worcester

2.53: Present Storm

Dindin is thoroughly exposed but has to figure strongly in calculations after his win here two weeks ago. PRESENT STORM (nap) pulled up on her latest start but she still has plenty going for her, granted good ground. Her improvement over hurdles occurred when cheekpieces were first fitted and a visor might have the same positive effect.

Jonathan Neesom

Present Storm 14:53 Worcester View Racecard Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: Charlie Longsdon

