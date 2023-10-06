Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings
Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlight team
Ascot
3.57: Naqeeb
The William Haggas-trained Naqeeb is a half-brother to Group 1 winners Baaeed and Hukum and he can continue his progressive ways by making it three wins in a row. Chesspiece and Middle Earth are much better than they showed in the St Leger, with Melrose winner Middle Earth feared most.
Ben Hutton
Downpatrick
3.35: Kansas City Star
This has no depth and Nt Field Minnesota has hardly hit the ground running for Willie Mullins. Kansas City Star has bumped into some decent opposition along the way and he's taken to make the most of this good opportunity at the expense of Kalanisi Flash.
Alistair Jones
Dundalk
6.00: Valiant Force
Though Valiant Force carries a 7lb penalty for his Group 2 Norfolk Stakes success, he should be suited by this surface after a below-par run on very soft ground in France, so can score. Alabama has run well at this level a number of times and is a big player, while it is interesting that Pipsy is pitched into this company, so is one to note.
Tyrone Molloy
Fontwell
2.55: Up The Straight
Unanswered Prayers started last season well and remains open to further improvement as a chaser, but Up The Straight should have a big say on ground he likes. He would probably have won this 12 months ago had he not idled in the closing stages and that was on the back of a similar absence. Sacre Coeur is preferred of the others.
Alistair Jones
Hexham
3.45: General Officer
The one with clear potential to develop into a useful chaser is Irish point winner General Officer, who was deemed worthy of a shot at a Grade 2 novice hurdle on his final start last season and is back in much calmer waters for his first run over regulation fences. Chapel Green is also an interesting candidate for chasing and is second choice, ahead of Fenna's Loss and Horn Cape.
Chris Wilson
Newcastle
6.15: Eleven Eleven
Having posted an encouraging effort back here last week, Eleven Eleven looks poised to record a third C&D win. Copper Mountain (second choice) and Asdaa are respected off their current marks, while Strangerontheshore has possibilities if the first-time headgear works well.
Steve Boow
Read these next:
The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Ascot, Downpatrick and Fontwell on Friday
Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months
Sign up here. Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Minimum odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
- 2023 Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket: the runners, the odds, the verdict
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Ascot, Downpatrick and Fontwell on Friday
- Ascot Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders serves up the Friday perm
- Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday
- 2023 Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket: the runners, the odds, the verdict
- The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Ascot, Downpatrick and Fontwell on Friday
- Ascot Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders serves up the Friday perm
- Friday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday