Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlight team

Ascot

3.57: Naqeeb

The William Haggas-trained Naqeeb is a half-brother to Group 1 winners Baaeed and Hukum and he can continue his progressive ways by making it three wins in a row. Chesspiece and Middle Earth are much better than they showed in the St Leger, with Melrose winner Middle Earth feared most.

Ben Hutton

Naqeeb 15:57 Ascot Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: William Haggas

Downpatrick

3.35: Kansas City Star

This has no depth and Nt Field Minnesota has hardly hit the ground running for Willie Mullins. Kansas City Star has bumped into some decent opposition along the way and he's taken to make the most of this good opportunity at the expense of Kalanisi Flash.

Alistair Jones

Kansas City Star 15:35 Downpatrick Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Dundalk

6.00: Valiant Force

Though Valiant Force carries a 7lb penalty for his Group 2 Norfolk Stakes success, he should be suited by this surface after a below-par run on very soft ground in France, so can score. Alabama has run well at this level a number of times and is a big player, while it is interesting that Pipsy is pitched into this company, so is one to note.

Tyrone Molloy

Valiant Force 18:00 Dundalk (A.W) Jky: Gary Halpin Tnr: Adrian Murray

Fontwell

2.55: Up The Straight

Unanswered Prayers started last season well and remains open to further improvement as a chaser, but Up The Straight should have a big say on ground he likes. He would probably have won this 12 months ago had he not idled in the closing stages and that was on the back of a similar absence. Sacre Coeur is preferred of the others.

Alistair Jones

Up The Straight 14:55 Fontwell Jky: James Davies Tnr: Richard Rowe

Hexham

3.45: General Officer

The one with clear potential to develop into a useful chaser is Irish point winner General Officer, who was deemed worthy of a shot at a Grade 2 novice hurdle on his final start last season and is back in much calmer waters for his first run over regulation fences. Chapel Green is also an interesting candidate for chasing and is second choice, ahead of Fenna's Loss and Horn Cape.

Chris Wilson

General Officer 15:45 Hexham Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: Donald McCain

Newcastle

6.15: Eleven Eleven

Having posted an encouraging effort back here last week, Eleven Eleven looks poised to record a third C&D win. Copper Mountain (second choice) and Asdaa are respected off their current marks, while Strangerontheshore has possibilities if the first-time headgear works well.

Steve Boow

Eleven Eleven 18:15 Newcastle (A.W) Jky: Ben Sanderson (3lb) Tnr: Jessica Macey

