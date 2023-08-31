Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Bath

5.06: Eye Of The Water

The most persuasive option is EYE OF THE WATER, who backed up his recent course-and-distance win with a game second here four days later. Roundabout Silver comes here after a good effort at Salisbury and is second choice, ahead of Lilandra.

Chris Wilson

Eye Of The Water 17:06 Bath View Racecard Jky: Liam Keniry Tnr: Ronald Harris

Carlisle

5.20: Run Simba

The first-time visor prompted a return to form for RUN SIMBA when second at Ayr recently and this lightly raced three-year-old is taken to go one better. The well-bred and unexposed Carouselle may be a different proposition back from some time off and she could be the chief threat ahead of the in-form Where's Jeff.

Ben Hutton

Run Simba 17:20 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Sam James Tnr: K R Burke

Chelmsford

4.25: Daisy Roots

Native Melody and Twilight Jazz have recent winning form which makes them of interest in this company, but preference is for DAISY ROOTS who also hit the target relatively recently and is already due a 1lb rise for her near miss at Kempton eight days ago. The returning Capla Quest is worth a market check.

David Bellingham

Daisy Roots 16:25 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Adam West

Navan

3.35: Rochester Mike

An interesting handicap. Eastern Wind will go well if bringing his Leopardstown form with him, as will Is That Love if able to run to his claiming form. Punk Poet is respected even with an 11lb penalty for his Dundalk success, while Perfect Poise got no run last day and is the Lyons first string. There could be a lot more to come from ROCHESTER MIKE, yet to catch fire this season but gelded since his last run and with cheekpieces tried. He could be very well handicapped.

Justin O'Hanlon

Rochester Mike 15:35 Navan View Racecard Jky: Shane Foley Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

Newcastle

8.45: Alligator Alley

A superb sprint handicap for a midweek evening. Silky Wilkie, Rohaan and Dakota Gold have lofty marks but a case can be made for each of them. Batal Dubai looked good over 6f here in July and still has potential but the drop to 5f, allied to his lifeless effort last time, raises doubts. Fine Wine (second choice) won't be easy to peg back but ALLIGATOR ALLEY enjoyed a purple patch on Tapeta over the winter and he looks well treated returned to the all-weather, all the more so after his near miss at York last week.

Paul Smith

Alligator Alley 20:45 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: David O'Meara

Stratford

7.00: Bempton Cliffs

Likely front-runner BEMPTON CLIFFS did well over fences last year and made a pleasing reappearance when third in a higher-grade race than this at Aintree in June. This track ought to suit him and he gets the nod ahead of Jet Of Dreams, who went up 4lb for last month's Worcester second but is still unexposed as a chaser. Atlantic Storm and Tikkinthebox can also feature.

Chris Wilson

Bempton Cliffs 19:00 Stratford View Racecard Jky: Alan Johns Tnr: Sam Allwood

