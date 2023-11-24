Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Ascot

3.45: Scamallach Liath

This can go to SCAMALLACH LIATH who beat everything bar a prolific winner here in April and returns with his new yard going great guns. Madaket appeared to have a nice bit up his sleeve when accounting for a subsequent winner on his handicap debut at Chepstow and this longer trip shouldn't trouble him. Sea Village is preferred of the rest.

Alistair Jones

Scamallach Liath 15:45 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Paul O'Brien Tnr: Harry Derham

Catterick

3.00: Shanty Alley

Off a competitive mark and having started last season so well, preference is for assured stayer SHANTY ALLEY. Second choice is Anti Bridgie, who shaped with considerable promise on her chase debut. Kayf Hernando should go well if coming on for his Plumpton run, which is highly likely.

Alistair Jones

Shanty Alley 15:00 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Harry Bannister Tnr: Ben Case

Chepstow

2.50: Lazy Sunday

Shesupincourt comes here on the back of a breakthrough win over hurdles but she will need to step forward for the switch to fences is she's to follow up. Venetia Williams has her string in fine form and Penny Mallow, who has had a wind op since last seen, lurks a dangerous mark, for all she carries considerable risk. Much the safest option looks to be LAZY SUNDAY, who was on an upward curve in the spring and who made a most encouraging return at Ffos Las 12 days ago.

Paul Smith

Lazy Sunday 14:50 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Micheal Nolan Tnr: Richard Mitford-Slade

Dundalk

5.00: Taraj

This can go the way of TARAJ (nap) who has run two big races in Curragh maidens so far and he should have no problem with the switch of surface. The Old Nine should know more this time after his encouraging C&D debut and Heliogabalus showed more last time.

Phill Anderson

Taraj 17:00 Dundalk (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Chris Hayes Tnr: D K Weld

Fairyhouse

1.30: Croi Corcra

Stamina will be essential here and perhaps CROI CORCRA (nap) has plenty to offer in that department as a four-time winner in points. If he avoids the errors he made at Chepstow last time Broken Ice, should go close. Kilashee is also mistake-prone but has a handy weight.

Alan Sweetman

Croi Corcra 13:30 Fairyhouse View Racecard Jky: Miss Georgie Benson (7lb) Tnr: Colin Bowe

Southwell

7.45: Khabib

Half the field are previous C&D winners. The drop back into Class 5 company brings Angle Land into the equation, while the unexposed Rose King (2-3 here) is another for the shortlist. Leodis Dream should give it another good go from the front on his first visit here, but it may be worth siding with KHABIB whose record over C&D reads 1223 and who drops to this level for the first time since winning at Newcastle in March of last year.

David Bellingham

Khabib 19:45 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Ryan Sexton (3lb) Tnr: Ray Craggs

