Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings
Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Ayr
4.45: Out On The Tear
Champ De Gane is still lightly raced over fences and the form of last month's C&D second was very well advertised by the winner at Sandown on Tuesday but preference is for Out On The Tear, who also ran well behind a progressive rival on his latest outing and has slipped to a good mark.
Chris Wilson
Exeter
3.35: Shallow River
The unexposed Red Dirt Road looks to be on a decent mark for his handicap debut but preference is for Shallow River. He was pulled up last time but his previous Wincanton second has worked out a treat. Thunderclap could prove troublesome as well.
Jonathan Neesom
Kempton
8.00: Mr Inspiration
Teumessias Fox and Dubai Leader are both relatively lightly raced and could yet be capable of better, each returning from a break having been gelded, while this mark should be within range for Haku if he settles better. However, the return to 1m4f looks ideal for Mr Inspiration, who gave plenty of weight to an interesting debutante at Newcastle last time, and he gets the nod on his handicap debut.
Graham Wheldon
Leicester
5.05: Fier Jaguen
Foot-perfect here last time, today's drop in trip and likely rivalry for the lead could place Espoir De Teillee's jumping back under some strain. He's therefore taken on with Fier Jaguen, a remorseless front-runner whose occasional tendency to jump right ought to go less punished around this clockwise track.
Jeremy Grayson
Wolverhampton
2.05: Think Champagne
This can go to Tony Carroll's Think Champagne, who produced a strong finish when going very close in a C&D handicap last month and is open to more progress at this trip. The main threat could come from Sexy Rexy, who was a clear second behind a major improver at Kempton on her penultimate run and had an excuse when behind the selection here 11 days ago.
David Moon
Dundalk
7.45: Take Heart
It was a promising debut from Take Heart over this course and distance last month when a close-up third and that form is already starting to work out. With improvement likely, he's the one to beat. \bInitial Attempt\p showed promise on debut and had an excuse when failing to build on that run when last seen. \bBest Guess\p looks like a nice prospect but there's a suspicion he may need further than this.
Phill Anderson
