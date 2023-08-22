Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Bath

4.30: My Ambition

Denis Coakley's My Ambition returns to Class 6 level after running better than ever at Windsor and we know he goes well here. Mr Trick has been competitive the last twice and should be in the thick of it, while Eye Of The Water is taken to confirm last weekend's course placings with Ciotog.

Alistair Jones

My Ambition 16:30 Bath View Racecard Jky: George Bass (3lb) Tnr: Denis Coakley

Carlisle

4.55: Fortuitous Star

Grant Tuer's consistent Fortuitous Star comes here on the back of an excellent Redcar second and can gain a deserved breakthrough victory off just a 2lb higher mark. Mister Sox also arrives in good nick so rates the chief threat with The Caltonian another who can have a say in an open handicap.

Peter Entwistle

Fortuitous Star 16:55 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Sam James Tnr: Grant Tuer

Kempton

7.52: Adela Of Champagne

The penny seems to have dropped with Adela Of Champagne, who is bred to be decent and it was never in doubt over course and distance last time. Second choice Rajindri shouldn't be judged by her handicap debut at Goodwood and she was coming along nicely prior to that. Minnetonka has become disappointing but it's a surprise that she's not run over 7f since finishing close up in a Listed race back in March.

Alistair Jones

Adela Of Champagne 19:52 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: David Menuisier

Leicester

6.32: Game Breaker

Top of the list is Ralph Beckett's well-bred filly Game Breaker, who justified favouritism when beating a clear second in a Thirsk nursery last month and is open to more improvement. Last-time-out Bath winner Invincible Tiger is feared most on her nursery debut, although Tierney had an excuse in the mud at Newmarket and could resume her progress on this return to fast ground. The other on the shortlist is Heritage House, who looks interesting back up in trip in her first nursery.

David Moon

Game Breaker 18:32 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Sligo

6.10: Arabian Diamond

Disappointing since going close on hurdles debut in April Rule The Wind is passed over now in favour of Arabian Diamond, a runaway bumper winner here last month before a satisfactory fourth over hurdles at Galway. In a maiden lacking strength-in-depth, Musta Lovea Lovea has to be respected despite a long absence, and French Milan has shown enough in bumpers to warrant consideration on hurdles debut.

Alan Hewison

Arabian Diamond 18:10 Sligo View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

York

4.10: Grappa Nonino

Robert Johnson (second choice) has made spectacular improvement this term and it may not have ended, given the amount of ground he made up late in the day over 2m4f when second at Glorious Goodwood. He is not passed over at all lightly, while Aztec Empire is respected and La Pulga is quite an interesting proposition given this new trip. However, the British runners may fall prey to an Irish challenge made up of Zanndabad, Tronador and, most tellingly, Grappa Nonino. The selection got on top late in the day over 2m1f in May and there were strong signs that he is improving in the way he travelled and negotiated his way through a 21-runner field ten days ago over 1m6f. He can raise his game again today.

Richard Austen

Grappa Nonino 16:10 York View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: D K Weld

