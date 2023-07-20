Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Chepstow

5.10: Eton Blue

Judged on his two efforts this season, Eton Blue looks poised to regain the winning thread. Oriental Art (second choice) has clear possibilities despite still retaining maiden status, while Carp Kid and Trojan Truth are others for the shortlist.

Steve Boow

Eton Blue 17:10 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Pat Cosgrave Tnr: George Baker

Hamilton

4.25: Happier

The unexposed Happier bumped into the highly progressive Sophia's Starlight when runner-up on last week's handicap debut at Carlisle and can go one better. Bryce could have more to offer in the cheekpieces and is second choice ahead of the in-form pair Stormy Pearl and Trabajo Detecho.

Ben Hutton

Happier 16:25 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Sean Kirrane (3lb) Tnr: Tim Easterby

Leicester

4.50: Fen Tiger

An 8lb rise for his last Flat win is less of a concern with Pak Army than the possibility of him overdoing the forcing tactics early on from an unhelpful draw. Fen Tiger overraced himself last time, but the return of Frederick Larson (2-3 on him) is taken to have an ameliorating effect on this return to a C&D over which he's 2-2. Bay Of Naples and Owens Lad have both recorded fair efforts here of late, and are next most preferred in that order.

Jeremy Grayson

Fen Tiger 16:50 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Frederick Larson (3lb) Tnr: Julia Feilden

Epsom

8.40: Spritzin'

Most arrive after positive recent performances and that includes last-time-out winners Red Royalist and Typical Woman, along with Windsor second Naasma who steps up from 1m2f. There's only one with major potential, though, and that is the Prescott 3yo Spritzin' who went so close when reappearing for her handicap debut at Pontefract last Tuesday. Night Eagle has a good record at this track.

Richard Austen

Spritzin' 20:40 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Killarney

6.00: Penny Jar

With the benefit of a recent run on the Flat Penny Jar looks to maintain the trend of sustained progress shown in the first half of last season. Navigator Jack appeals on his Bellewstown second, and last year's winner Vale Of Glory could go well.

Alan Sweetman

Penny Jar 18:00 Killarney View Racecard Jky: Patrick M O'Brien (4lb) Tnr: Patrick Downey

Leopardstown

6.20: Opera Singer

Of the six who line up, only Still Rolling doesn't hold a Group 1 Moyglare entry and this is likely to be a hot contest but Opera Singer was getting the hang of things late on at the Curragh and will be more streetwise now under Moore.

Mark Nunan

Opera Singer 18:20 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Worcester

8.55: Bluebella

No Way Pedro should go close on his hat-trick bid but the progressive Bluebella can continue her steady improvement and gain a second success.

Jonathan Neesom

Bluebella 20:55 Worcester View Racecard Jky: Finn Lambert (5lb) Tnr: Tom Lacey

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.