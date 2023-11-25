Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Ascot

3.15: Boothill

A career-high mark may well not stop last year's winner Boothill (nap) from following up. He remains unbeaten in handicap chases, flawless over C&D and could well defy the assessor once again at this level. Judged on Byrne Group running here three weeks ago, Saint Segal looks the biggest danger ahead of Frere D'Armes. Improving chasers Corrigeen Rock and Triple Trade add interest.

Steve Boow

Boothill 15:15 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Harry Fry

Haydock

2.20: Sholokjack

A lot of time could be focused on trying to judge just how much Slate Lane had in hand when he won at Newton Abbot last time. He promises to be odds against for the first time in his short, unbeaten spell for Emmet Mullins but could nevertheless start favourite facing what should be a much more demanding task. Crambo (second choice) has been the other market leader and this step up in trip could bolster the very positive impression he's made in winning over 2m4f in his only two handicaps. However, those two are not the only ones of interest and Dan Skelton fields what could be two live contenders in Santos Blue and Sholokjack (nap) who have been at much longer odds. The former shaped well in second to Crambo at Aintree. Sholokjack has a much more chequered history but trying to jump fences seemed to play a major part in his downfall last season and he looked good, much better than today's mark, on the one occasion that he got it right.

Richard Austen

Sholokjack 14:20 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Huntingdon

2.13: Bubble Dubi

A competitive race for the grade. Parc D'Amour lost out to only a very well-handicapped rival at Plumpton this month and deserves to open his hurdling account soon but the suggestion is Bubble Dubi (nap). Last month's chasing debut did not go to plan but Stuart Edmunds' 6yo ended last season in good form over hurdles and remains open to further improvement. Black Hawk Eagle makes his stable debut here and is next on the list, ahead of Shetland Tony.

Chris Wilson

Bubble Dubi 14:13 Huntingdon View Racecard Jky: Ciaran Gethings Tnr: Stuart Edmunds

Lingfield

1.45: Victoria Grove

Well-handicapped Victoria Grove (nap) is taken to build on her latest effort and record a third AW success. Perfect Thunder, who has clear possibilities if taking well to the surface, is second choice ahead of Britannica who may finally progress now belatedly switched to handicap level.

Steve Boow

Victoria Grove 13:45 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Grace McEntee (3lb) Tnr: Henry Spiller

Punchestown

12.48: Gaelic Warrior

A strong race for the grade with the likes of Cool Survivor and Inothewayurthinkin already showing a useful level of form over fences. However, Grade 1 winning hurdler Gaelic Warrior (nap) will be hard to beat if he takes to the larger obstacles having looked in a different league to these rivals over timber and the trainer's novice chasers have generally made a promising start to the season.

Phill Anderson

Gaelic Warrior 12:48 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Wolverhampton

5.15: How Impressive

The one to beat is How Impressive (nap) who arrives in tip-top form and can compete off the same mark as when going down narrowly at Lingfield last time. Hot Chesnut could be the main threat, with Doctor Khan Junior also respected and Monopolise dangerous if recent wind surgery has had a positive effect.

Richard O'Brien

How Impressive 17:15 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Ross Coakley Tnr: Hugo Palmer

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.