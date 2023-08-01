Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Galway

6.40: Ash Tree Meadow

It is not easy to assess the rival merits of the Elliott and Mullins runners, but perhaps Danny Gilligan's 7lb claim will prove crucial on Ash Tree Meadow (nap), who was short on chasing experience when fourth to Hewick in this event 12 months ago and has warmed up with runs over hurdles and on the Flat. The Elliott squad is notably strong, with Fury Road and The Goffer also capable of big runs. After a thumping win at Punchestown on his handicap debut Kilcruit leads the Mullins team. Outside the two top stables, Final Orders and Enniskerry have solid claims.

Alan Sweetman

Ash Tree Meadow 18:40 Galway View Racecard Jky: Danny Gilligan (7lb) Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Goodwood

4.45: Queen Regent

Cases can be made from top to bottom in this field but the pick is Queen Regent (nap). She has not raced on turf but her latest performance behind Value Added over 9.4f was brimful of promise. The Johnston yard is always to be feared at this meeting and their In These Shoes might just emerge as the chief threat with her step up in trip. La Isla Mujeres won so well last time that she must also be on the shortlist and Therapist is capable of being bang there as well judged on her latest run.

Richard Austen

Queen Regent 16:45 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Leicester

8.12: Bashful

Most of these come with risks attached but Bashful (nap) has won his last three starts and is only 1lb higher than when scoring on slow ground at Hamilton two weeks ago. He's a major player again and gets the vote ahead of Mahanakhon, who bounced back with a bold bid at Pontefract 12 days ago.

David Moon

Bashful 20:12 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Andrew Mullen Tnr: Iain Jardine

Perth

2.10: Bergentown

This might go to Bergentown (nap), who was not seen to best effect in a tactical 2m race last time but appeared to have a bit left in the tank when winning under a confident ride on his stable debut two starts ago and could still be well treated off today's 4lb higher mark. Champagne Gift is still lightly raced and is feared most, while pretty good cases can also be made for Nastasiya and Idilico.

Chris Wilson

Bergentown 14:10 Perth View Racecard Jky: Theo Gillard Tnr: Jennie Candlish

Redcar

4.20: Liberty Lane

The one with most potential is the 3yo, Liberty Lane (nap), who kept on well for a creditable fourth at Newmarket recently and, if his impressive 2yo debut on soft ground is a guide, will be suited by the forecast rain here. Titian, who also comes here after a good effort at Newmarket, is second choice ahead of the selection's stablemate Liamarty Dreams.

Chris Wilson

Liberty Lane 16:20 Redcar View Racecard Jky: Sam James Tnr: K R Burke

Sandown

5.52: Monte Linas

It would be no surprise to see Crystal Casque bounce back from her Ascot effort and Oliver Searle knows her particularly well, but she may have to give best to a couple of progressive 3yos. Battista remains open to further progress for her top yard now he is switched to a handicap, but preference is for Monte Linas (nap) who appeared to relish the step up to 1m on a galloping track when winning at York last time. A 4lb rise may well not be enough to stop him from following up.

David Bellingham

Monte Linas 17:52 Sandown View Racecard Jky: Harry Burns Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Read these next:

'She doesn't just go on soft ground, she loves it' - Paul Kealy bids to follow up an 8-1 winner at Glorious Goodwood

The Punt Acca: Laurence Morter's three horse racing tips at Glorious Goodwood on Wednesday

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.