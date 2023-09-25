Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Down Royal

2.25: Polar Bear

With plenty of rain forecast, conditions could turn testing, which will suit POLAR BEAR very well and he can win his second race of the season, reversing form with Charming Lady from last time. Wave Machine goes particularly well on soft too and is a danger while Amazon Lady has been running well in Listed races and can be involved back to a handicap.

Tyrone Molloy

Polar Bear 14:25 Down Royal View Racecard Jky: Shane Foley Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

Hamilton

2.55: Union Island

With his best efforts having plenty of substance and the drop to 5f looking a positive, UNION ISLAND is a very interesting nursery debutant. His main threats may be C&D winners Ganesha (second choice) and Sankari who have a combined record of 3-3 at this venue. Midnight Lir is hard to rule out.

Steve Boow

Union Island 14:55 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Leicester

2.05: Ceilidh

Meganissi Solar Portrait and Kalama Sunrise are unexposed 3yos who could play a part but the three to stand out are Diamondsinthesand\p, Ey Up Its Jazz (second choice) and CEILIDH. The selection appeared transformed by the slow ground at Ffos Las 11 days ago, travelling notably well through the race, and a 5lb rise might not be enough to prevent a follow up.

Paul Smith

Ceilidh 14:05 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Aidan Keeley Tnr: George Baker

Roscommon

5.40: D'Jo Dela Barriere

Newcomers Glens Lullaby and Fleur in The Park have nice pages. The Killarney fifth of D'JO DELA BARRIERE is arguably stronger form than the more recent Ballinrobe third of Prove Yourself and Sam Curling's charge is chosen.

Mark Nunan

D'jo Dela Barriere 17:40 Roscommon View Racecard Jky: Mr J H Williamson (7lb) Tnr: S Curling

Warwick

4.50: Edison Kent

Pinnacle Peak returned from a break with a good 2m4f win three weeks ago and could still have untapped potential over this sort of trip. He is not opposed lightly but EDISON KENT has not been with his up-and-coming trainer long and his recent Worcester second, in a race not run to suit, suggested he's ready to strike if/when he gets a stronger pace to chase. Sea The Clouds and Nickelsonthedime should also feature.

Chris Wilson

Edison Kent 16:50 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Lilly Pinchin (3lb) Tnr: James Owen

Wolverhampton

7.30: Chinese Whisperer

Send In The Clouds is well-in following last Monday's easy apprentice-race win but this will be less of a stamina test back on the AW and he's wound up in the stronger division. Clandestinely and Lady Chapel are lightly raced and have a bit of potential now upped in trip, while Global Tycoon has been running consistently since blinkers went on, but CHINESE WHISPERER was rated a deal higher a couple of years ago and gets the nod having shown much more on his third start back from a long absence last time.

Graham Wheldon

Chinese Whisperer 19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Cam Hardie Tnr: Harriet Bethell

