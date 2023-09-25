Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
2.25: Polar Bear
With plenty of rain forecast, conditions could turn testing, which will suit POLAR BEAR very well and he can win his second race of the season, reversing form with Charming Lady from last time. Wave Machine goes particularly well on soft too and is a danger while Amazon Lady has been running well in Listed races and can be involved back to a handicap.
Tyrone Molloy
2.55: Union Island
With his best efforts having plenty of substance and the drop to 5f looking a positive, UNION ISLAND is a very interesting nursery debutant. His main threats may be C&D winners Ganesha (second choice) and Sankari who have a combined record of 3-3 at this venue. Midnight Lir is hard to rule out.
Steve Boow
2.05: Ceilidh
Meganissi Solar Portrait and Kalama Sunrise are unexposed 3yos who could play a part but the three to stand out are Diamondsinthesand\p, Ey Up Its Jazz (second choice) and CEILIDH. The selection appeared transformed by the slow ground at Ffos Las 11 days ago, travelling notably well through the race, and a 5lb rise might not be enough to prevent a follow up.
Paul Smith
5.40: D'Jo Dela Barriere
Newcomers Glens Lullaby and Fleur in The Park have nice pages. The Killarney fifth of D'JO DELA BARRIERE is arguably stronger form than the more recent Ballinrobe third of Prove Yourself and Sam Curling's charge is chosen.
Mark Nunan
4.50: Edison Kent
Pinnacle Peak returned from a break with a good 2m4f win three weeks ago and could still have untapped potential over this sort of trip. He is not opposed lightly but EDISON KENT has not been with his up-and-coming trainer long and his recent Worcester second, in a race not run to suit, suggested he's ready to strike if/when he gets a stronger pace to chase. Sea The Clouds and Nickelsonthedime should also feature.
Chris Wilson
7.30: Chinese Whisperer
Send In The Clouds is well-in following last Monday's easy apprentice-race win but this will be less of a stamina test back on the AW and he's wound up in the stronger division. Clandestinely and Lady Chapel are lightly raced and have a bit of potential now upped in trip, while Global Tycoon has been running consistently since blinkers went on, but CHINESE WHISPERER was rated a deal higher a couple of years ago and gets the nod having shown much more on his third start back from a long absence last time.
Graham Wheldon
