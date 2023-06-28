Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Bath

7.10: Symbol Of Hope

Multiple course winner Symbol Of Hope comes here at the top of his game, and with fine 3lb claimer Billy Loughnane up, so is taken to repeat his victory of 12 months ago. Regal Envoy is weighted to have a big say and is next on the list ahead of in-form pair Alfred Cove and Connie's Rose.

Peter Entwistle

Symbol Of Hope 19:10 Bath View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane (3lb) Tnr: Grace Harris

Carlisle

3.50: Star Zinc

A whole host of in-form contenders lock horns in this historic race. The chances are it will be run at a strong pace and that will suit Star Zinc, who won well in the end at Southwell, and he won't be fazed by softening conditions. Second choice Painters Palette retains potential for his new connections and is expected to reverse Ayr placings with Garden Oasis, as might Hortzadar.

Alistair Jones

Star Zinc 15:50 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: P J McDonald Tnr: Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero

Kempton

7.50: Molly Valentine

The 2021 London Mile Final winner Tahitian Prince has dropped 6lb lower than for that success and there were encouraging signs last time, so he has to be considered. C&D winner Garrick Painter and handicap newcomer Oliver Show are others to consider while Sandy Paradise comes into this in winning form. However, the vote goes to Molly Valentine who ran well when third over C&D three weeks ago (fifth has won since) and races off the same mark.

David Bellingham

Molly Valentine 19:50 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jefferson Smith Tnr: Dean Ivory

Naas

7.30: Winemaker

Course winner Winemaker is only up 7lb for a three length win on his return. With the prospect of him coming on for that and improving for a new trip, he could be hard to beat. Touching Clouds is another that may improve for a greater stamina test and Pinball Wizard was only narrowly denied back-to-back wins last time out.

Phill Anderson

Winemaker 19:30 Naas View Racecard Jky: Dean Curran (7lb) Tnr: Diego Dias

Salisbury

2.40: Grandfather Tom

An interesting race in which the vote goes to the admirable 8yo Grandfather Tom, who has won four of his last five starts and was as good as ever with his dominant display at Leicester 11 days ago. The main threat could come from Redredrobin, who has a record of 3-5 this season and was unchallenged over 6f here last time. Third choice is Sampers Seven, who is on a dangerous mark and looks interesting on this big drop back in grade.

David Moon

Grandfather Tom 14:40 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: George Downing Tnr: Robert Cowell

Worcester

5.03: Sermando

This is properly competitive. Sufi is unpenalised so has to figure highly on the shortlist, as does Lighthouse Mill (second choice) after his Stratford success. Sermando's Fakenham win has some strength to it and he is taken to follow up.

Jonathan Neesom

Sermando 17:03 Worcester View Racecard Jky: Miss Fern O'Brien (7lb) Tnr: Alexandra Dunn

