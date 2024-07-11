Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Carlisle

2.10: Individualism

Most of these have a bit to prove over this far and the one who has the most potential this time may well be Individualism, who recorded a career best last time out. Naturalia could be the one to chase him home.

Jonathan Doidge

Individualism 14:10 Carlisle Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Doncaster

6.00: Phoenix Star

Hurt You Never, unpenalised for her Newbury win last week, is the obvious starting point but she's happiest on good ground or quicker so much will depend on the going at post time. Two that won't mind what the weather does are Rambuso Creek and Phoenix Star and they can fight this out. The former was trapped wide at Pontefract last time and this trip should suit but Phoenix Star has been threatening on turf this year and his latest run at Newcastle can be safely ignored. He can improve on his second in this race two years ago. Keep an eye on the betting with regard to the dangerously well-treated Zaman Jemil, who now tries a visor.

Paul Smith

Phoenix Star 18:00 Doncaster Jky: Tommie Jakes (5lb) Tnr: Jessica Macey

Epsom

7.50: Otago

Buy The Dip has something to prove in his hat-trick bid if the ground remains soft, so preference is for his stablemate and dual course-and-distance winner Otago, who is running in this race for the fourth consecutive year and won it off 3lb higher in 2021. He is still off his last winning mark and won't mind what the weather does. Fellow course-and-distance winner Vinaka is worth a second look if last month's stable/seasonal debut has brought her on, while Mumayaz is another to consider now back off his last winning mark.

David Bellingham

Otago 19:50 Epsom Jky: Charlie Bennett Tnr: Jim Boyle

Leopardstown

5.40: Serialise

A very competitive heat. Anvika will find it tough off a 12lb hike for her Limerick win. The unexposed maiden winners Il Pellegrino and Her Ladyship are interesting, while Quadruple is another potentially well-handicapped filly. Preference is for Serialise, who looks almost a winner without a penalty after a very unlucky defeat at the Curragh 13 days ago.

Justin O'Hanlon

Serialise 17:40 Leopardstown Jky: Nathan Crosse Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

Newbury

8.10: Giselles Defence

Good cases can be made for some of these but Giselles Defence may well have the least to prove in his current vein of form and the front-running winner got away from him at Beverley last weekend. Laura Bay is not yet exposed and will improve should she start to settle better. Tipsy Tiger, Johnjay and Double Jump are all respected.

Alistair Jones

Giselles Defence 20:10 Newbury Jky: Joe Leavy (5lb) Tnr: Ian Williams

Newmarket

3.00: Sergeant Wilko

Woodhay Wonder has a lot to recommend her but the prospect of soft or good to soft ground is a serious concern. Tropical Island is second choice now she's had the benefit of a run, while her stablemate Dark Vintage should appreciate the sixth furlong and will be a danger to all if the ground is okay for him, but it is another northern raider, the Kevin Ryan-trained Sergeant Wilko, who gets the nod. He didn't fulfil his early promise as a two-year-old but he's looked a more polished model in 2024 and his Leicester win in May looks a solid formline, backed up by the clock.

Paul Smith

Sergeant Wilko 15:00 Newmarket (July) Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Kevin Ryan

