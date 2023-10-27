Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings
Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Cheltenham
1.35: Our Champ
Racing at Cheltenham returns with a very competitive handicap. Afadil ended his first season over hurdles with a convincing win at Ayr in April and can probably improve again this term but the suggestion is Our Champ, who skipped clear on the run-in to score with a fair bit left in the tank on last month's stable debut at Plumpton. Swinton Hurdle one-two Black Poppy and Teddy Blue have pretty solid claims, while Royal Eagle may fare best of the Irish raiders.
Chris Wilson
Dundalk
8.00: Keeper's Heart
Following a promising Naas debut second last month, form franked since by the third horse winning, Keeper's Heart can go one better here, despite a wide draw. Benvoy looks the danger from those to have run, while of the newcomers, barrier trial third Puente Romano appeals most.
Alan Hewison
Lingfield
3.40: Dors Toyboy
Despite a losing run of 13 Mumayaz still comes into this in better form than most and another big run can be expected, but Dors Toyboy looks especially interesting. Dean Ivory's gelding returns to the AW off the same mark as when winning for the second time over C&D just under a year ago and today also sees a return for his cheekpieces, with which he has gained all four career wins. A market check is well advised with regard to Awesome Spirit on his debut for Mick Appleby.
David Bellingham
Sligo
1.50: Horantzau D'Airy
Race-fit and in fine form, it is difficult to look past Horantzau D'Airy especially getting weight from some lower-rated rivals. Firm Footings might be the one to follow him home.
Tyrone Molloy
Wolverhampton
6.45: All The King's Men
None of the 11 can be ruled out but any number have something or other to prove and most find winning tough these days. Aratus didn't have much luck last season and is worth a second look, back from a year off and a second round of wind surgery, but it would be a surprise were All The King's Men not up to winning a decent prize off his current mark and he gets the nod.
Graham Wheldon
'He looked a long way ahead of his mark' - Paul Kealy with four selections as racing returns to Cheltenham
The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips at Cheltenham on Friday
