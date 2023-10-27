Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Cheltenham

1.35: Our Champ

Racing at Cheltenham returns with a very competitive handicap. Afadil ended his first season over hurdles with a convincing win at Ayr in April and can probably improve again this term but the suggestion is Our Champ, who skipped clear on the run-in to score with a fair bit left in the tank on last month's stable debut at Plumpton. Swinton Hurdle one-two Black Poppy and Teddy Blue have pretty solid claims, while Royal Eagle may fare best of the Irish raiders.

Chris Wilson

Our Champ 13:35 Cheltenham View Racecard Jky: Freddie Gordon (3lb) Tnr: Chris Gordon

Dundalk

8.00: Keeper's Heart

Following a promising Naas debut second last month, form franked since by the third horse winning, Keeper's Heart can go one better here, despite a wide draw. Benvoy looks the danger from those to have run, while of the newcomers, barrier trial third Puente Romano appeals most.

Alan Hewison

Keeper's Heart 20:00 Dundalk (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: G M Lyons

Lingfield

3.40: Dors Toyboy

Despite a losing run of 13 Mumayaz still comes into this in better form than most and another big run can be expected, but Dors Toyboy looks especially interesting. Dean Ivory's gelding returns to the AW off the same mark as when winning for the second time over C&D just under a year ago and today also sees a return for his cheekpieces, with which he has gained all four career wins. A market check is well advised with regard to Awesome Spirit on his debut for Mick Appleby.

David Bellingham

Dors Toyboy 15:40 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Kieran O'Neill Tnr: Dean Ivory

Sligo

1.50: Horantzau D'Airy

Race-fit and in fine form, it is difficult to look past Horantzau D'Airy especially getting weight from some lower-rated rivals. Firm Footings might be the one to follow him home.

Tyrone Molloy

Horantzau D'airy 13:50 Sligo View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Wolverhampton

6.45: All The King's Men

None of the 11 can be ruled out but any number have something or other to prove and most find winning tough these days. Aratus didn't have much luck last season and is worth a second look, back from a year off and a second round of wind surgery, but it would be a surprise were All The King's Men not up to winning a decent prize off his current mark and he gets the nod.

Graham Wheldon

All The King's Men 18:45 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

Read more . . .

'He looked a long way ahead of his mark' - Paul Kealy with four selections as racing returns to Cheltenham

The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips at Cheltenham on Friday

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Sign up here . New customer offer. Place a minimum £5 bet on the Sportsbook on odds of minimum 1/2 (1.5) and get £20 in free bets. Rewards valid for 30 days. SMS verification required. Only deposits via cards will qualify. T&Cs apply . Please gamble responsibly. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.