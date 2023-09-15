Racing Post logo


TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Ballinrobe

7.00: Switch From Diesel

There was plenty to like about the debut effort of Switch From Diesel at this track and she is taken to confirm form with local hope River Robe. Sharp Object, acquired by John McConnell after finishing second in a point-to-point, could well be the main threat to the selection.
Mark Nunan

Switch From Diesel19:00 Ballinrobe
Chester

1.35: Lockdown Lass

Although she has her quirks, the free-going Lockdown Lass has had a consistent summer and will hopefully get a good pace to track, as she did when overcoming stall 12 over C&D on soft ground in July. The well-drawn Liberty Mountain is second choice, while Exigency is another to consider.
Graham Wheldon 

Lockdown Lass13:35 Chester
Doncaster

4.10: Cherry

Preference is for Cherry, who was only 3l off the Listed Galtres winner before doing it very comfortably at Goodwood and she might not be at all overburdened for her handicap debut. Queen Emma smacks of a typically progressive Haggas handicapper and she's feared most ahead of Reina Del Mar, who may be a 5yo but remains unexposed under softish conditions that evidently suited her so well at Newmarket.
Alistair Jones

Cherry16:10 Doncaster
Downpatrick

4.35: Will You Win

She may have unseated last time but Will You Win could be hard to beat if she returns to the level that saw her finish a close third in a beginners' in July. Bonarc hasn't been at her best recently but should be capable of having a say and both Jenny Flex and Ceanndana warrant respect on their chase debuts.
Phill Anderson

Will You Win16:35 Downpatrick
Salisbury

6.05: Corinthia Knight

Fact Or Fable's metamorphosis from a strong-travelling weak finisher into a gutsy winning machine has been a feather in Stan Moore's cap this season and he should make a bold bid for his sixth win of the campaign. On Edge and Salta Resta come here on the back of Chepstow wins and can also go well, while Moorgate still has more to offer as a sprinter. Corinthia Knight appreciated the drop into Class 6 company when a good second at Chepstow 18 days ago and he can come out on top back on faster ground.
Paul Smith

Corinthia Knight18:05 Salisbury
Sandown

4.25: Azano

The prospect of an easy lead heightens interest in Azano. He's not the horse he was but he's run well now and again this season. Under The Twilight's good run over 6f last time bodes well when this is more her trip. Silver Samurai should feature and so too the old boy Documenting whose turn might not be far away.
Alistair Jones

Azano16:25 Sandown
Published on 15 September 2023Last updated 07:11, 15 September 2023
