Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Brighton

5.00: Cogsworth

Not a bad little race of its type with three of the six runners coming into this off the back of a win. Wedgewood Sapphire and Havana Mojito improved plenty on their previous form when successful in their latest starts and it will be interesting to see if they can build on those efforts, but preference is for COGSWORTH (nap) who did it well over C&D last time and is taken to complete the hat-trick.

David Bellingham

Cogsworth 17:00 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Chris Dwyer

Hamilton

3.45: Animate

Jordan Electrics and Winter Crown look set to go well once more, while Sacred Falls (second choice) may reverse last month's C&D placings with the pair. There was no fluke about ANIMATE (nap)'s Catterick success two weeks ago though and a 2lb rise may underestimate him. This stiffer test at 6f should suit even better.

Paul Smith

Animate 15:45 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Rowan Scott Tnr: Geoffrey Harker

Lingfield

7.00: Red Cloud

As a 3yo with form figures of 221 since he went handicapping, RED CLOUD (nap) has to catch the eye in this field of modest performers. He is unraced on AW but having handled Brighton boosts his chance of adapting to this track and Montjeu as the dam's sire augurs well for today's extra distance. C&D winner Velvet Vulcan on his return to AW is second on the list, although several others also enter each-way calculations.

Richard Austen

Red Cloud 19:00 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Tom Queally Tnr: Gary & Josh Moore

Roscommon

4.45: Green Triangle

Third time lucky looks a real possibility for GREEN TRIANGLE (nap). His finishing kick looks a shade suspect at this stage and in time he could well be more effective over further, but he has already edged out two of his main rivals here, namely Runninsonofagun and Boyne Valley, and he should have enough firepower to uphold the placings. Let It Linger and J'Adore Chris are newcomers that could well shake things up a bit.

Seamus Howard

Green Triangle 16:45 Roscommon View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Stratford

6.10: Ned Cash

Ellerton ran well in his first two handicap hurdles and can probably win soon but preference is for NED CASH (nap), who made up considerable ground on the final circuit when third over 2m here on his recent handicap debut and might well be seen to better effect over today's longer trip. Amalfi Bay needs a boost from the first-time blinkers but might also feature.

Chris Wilson

Ned Cash 18:10 Stratford View Racecard Jky: Adam Wedge Tnr: Richard Phillips

Tipperary

1.33: Thecompanysergeant

With four fine chasing runs in defeat under his girth, including in a Grade 1, it will be disappointing if THECOMPANYSERGEANT(nap) can't get off the mark today. The Big Doyen has plenty of ground to make up on the selection from Kilbeggan but can get much closer. Genois hasn't progressed over fences but has the ability to run well.

Tyrone Molloy

Thecompanysergeant 13:33 Tipperary View Racecard Jky: Donagh Meyler Tnr: Denis Gerard Hogan

Read these next:

