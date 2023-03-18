Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Uttoxeter

3.00:

On testing ground, this race takes no prisoners. It won't faze Secret Reprieve (nap), a mud-loving former winner of the Welsh National who is back on a tempting mark and looks back to something approaching his best, having held his own in strong handicaps over inadequate distances the last twice. This is a strong renewal with some familiar faces in opposition, including two other Welsh National winners in Iwilldoit and The Two Amigos. They can have a say, but the one feared most is French Paradoxe, who is having his first taste of any National but the improvement he's found this season has been eyecatching, and with the promise of more to come. Major Dundee also warrants a look.

Alistair Jones

Fontwell

2.35:

Despite this trip looking a bare minimum now, Echo Watt is respected back down in grade, as is Ballybeen if he is ready to go after four months off. Walk In The Wild would be another to consider if resuming his progress after a break, but it's hard to get away from Lightonthewing (nap) who was so impressive when winning over C&D last time. A 7lb rise may well not be enough to stop him following up.

David Bellingham

Kempton

2.05:

Having stayed on well for fourth over 2m in the Betfair Hurdle last month, Yorksea (nap) earns the vote with the step up in trip looking a positive move. Moveit Like Minnie finished strongly for a close third over an extended 2m3f at Huntingdon last month and is feared most with today's extra yardage a plus. Last year's winner Press Your Luck and the Paul Nicholls-trained novice Outlaw Peter are others to be interested in.

Ben Hutton

Newcastle

4.35:

Not so competitive as the numbers suggest. Handicap debutant Fabuleux Du Clos and in-form pair Gavroche D'Allier (second choice) and Hattons Gardens can all have a say, while the step up in trip could unlock some improvement for Eloi Du Puy. However, there was plenty to like when Burrows Hall (nap) had his first go in handicaps, coming third at Wetherby, and he gets a confident vote off an unchanged mark.

Peter Entwistle

Thurles

3.40:

Barry Connell's Quirke's Gate (nap) will be hard to beat if reproducing the form of his Naas second when he had Tophill Low back in third. Goldwyn, Arthor and Striking should be in the mix for minor honours.

Alan Sweetman

Wolverhampton

7.00:

Zealot has carried all before him since the cheekpieces went on but his stamina for 1m4f is an unknown. Buxted Too is another in serious form, while Obsidian Knight and Whimsy also have something to recommend them, but Nolton Cross (nap) may be able to resume winning ways. Impressive over C&D last month, he should find this race proving more of a stamina test than his latest outing where he was outsprinted in the straight.

Paul Smith

