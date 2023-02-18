Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Lingfield

3.58:

A good handicap in which several runners are of interest in the short to medium term. Crystal Delight and Aiming High are firmly on that list, while Prydwen (second choice) still has time to take his form to the next level. Base Note has top weight to defy but he looks a very smart performer on the all-weather and his finishing burst here last month – he broke 22 seconds for the final two furlongs– suggests he can prove up to the task.

Paul Smith

Ascot

3.35:

With solid-looking claims, Fakir D'Oudairies is taken to emulate Tiutchev, Monet's Garden, Riverside Theatre and Cue Card by registering a second success in the Ascot Chase. He's had a similar preparation to last year and should be firing on all cylinders. Pic D'Orhy, who has an unblemished record this season, is feared most on current form. However, it should be stressed that Shishkin is capable of beating those main rivals granted a return to his best, which may be possible in the first-time tongue-tie over a new trip. This looks a cracking three-way clash.

Steve Boow

Haydock

2.40:

Course-and-distance winner Tim Pat was back to his best when going close over 3m at Doncaster last month and this step back up in trip can prompt a return to winning ways, despite him being 3lb out of the handicap. The mare Fontaine Collonges has shaped as though she will be well suited by this sort of test and she is second choice ahead of Small Present, who was a good third over 3m3f at Bangor last time and was 2-3 here over hurdles. Fortescue and Omar Maretti are others to be interested in.

Ben Hutton

Gowran Park

4.02:

Some nice prospects in here including Macs Charm who was a useful sort over hurdles and may progress from his chase debut. However, preference is for Grandero Bello who has shown plenty over the larger obstacles so far and his narrow defeat to Bronn last time is the best chase form on offer by some way.

Phill Anderson

Wincanton

4.17:

Low-mileage eight-year-old Seelotmorebusiness bolted up on his stable debut in December and it will be interesting to see how well he copes with today's 11lb higher mark but this is a significant ease in grade for Jet Of Magic, who ran a big race when placed in a Premier handicap at Sandown a fortnight ago. Forever William also has a significant role to play.

Chris Wilson

Newcastle

7.00:

Titan Rock would be a contender if taking another step forward now dropped in class, while Gobi Sunset is on a fair mark judged on his form this time last year. The market may prove informative as regards the unexposed Lion's Dream on stable/handicap debut but the vote goes to Adeb who has done well since returning last month from a long absence and has been shaping as though well worth a go over this extra furlong.

David Bellingham

