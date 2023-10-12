Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Curragh

4.45: Pachmena

Although 2lb worse in than future events carrying the mandatory 7lb penalty for Saturday's easy win here, Pachmena is clearly in great heart and her chances of a follow-up win are surely enhanced by having the most experienced rider aboard. Florida Taiga and David Garrick look the main threats.

Alan Hewison

Exeter

2.15: Post No Bills

Jeudidee (second choice) is the clear pick on hurdles form, while Amalfi Bay and Ancient Capital are interesting judged on the best of their achievements on the Flat. However, Post No Bills has been going great guns on good ground over fences and he'd probably score here as well if showing something of a similar order.

Richard Austen

Worcester

5.20: Aviewofthestars

Calculations are dominated by Aviewofthestars, Saddlers Quest and Imperial Jade, who are preferred in that order. The selection has had only one run for Fergal O'Brien and scooted up, admittedly over a longer trip but she could easily have more to give. The dramatic way in which Saddlers Quest overcame adversity last time demands major respect in this bid for a four-timer, while Imperial Jade is one of the youngsters of the party and a promising one judged on the win with which her first campaign concluded.

Richard Austen

Tramore

5.25: Cappucino

Where's Nanny is of obvious interest from a yard that dominates in bumpers and market strength would be significant. However, Cappucino has the form in the book, with three solid bumper runs, including in a Limerick Listed when last seen, so looks solid. Barton Snow probably wants better ground but can get involved, along with Ballinearla Girl.

Tyrone Molloy

Ayr

2.10: Frankendael

Having won with something to spare on heavy ground at Beverley three weeks ago on his stable debut, Frankendael can defy a 5lb rise and make it 2-2 for Ed Bethell. Stockbridge Tap was an encouraging third at Hamilton in August on his second start back from a long absence and may be the chief danger ahead of five-time course winner Ayr Poet.

Ben Hutton

Chelmsford

5.00: Blue Flame

Solar Portrait, Done Decision and Landlordtothestars are three-year-olds with the potential to do better but Blue Flame ran a cracker over course and distance last week and can take advantage of a 1lb lower mark. Laura's Breeze finished well for third behind the selection seven days ago but she didn't look straightforward.

Paul Smith

