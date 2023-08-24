Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Ffos Las

4.30: Blindedbythelights

Havanazam returns from a lengthy absence but he ended his three-race juvenile campaign with a Wolverhampton win and needs a close look on his handicap debut. Surrey Belle has finished close up in both her handicaps and is respected at this new trip, while Roost could be dangerous on his drop back to 1m4f. However, the vote goes to Blindedbythelights, who made it 2-3 in handicaps when scoring at Newbury in June and is open to more progress after a short break. David Moon

Blindedbythelights 16:30 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: Thore Hammer Hansen Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Goodwood

4.55: Brazen Idol

Never This Way still has some potential but his latest second doesn't look especially strong form. Beau Jardine is back in the groove now and has a big run in him but Brazen Idol still appeals as being ahead of the handicapper and should run into fewer traffic issues in today's field than he did at Nottingham a fortnight ago. Paul Smith

Brazen Idol 16:55 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Frederick Larson (3lb) Tnr: John Butler

Hamilton

7.30: Elegant Erin

Count D'Orsay will be a danger to all if back at the level of his C&D win in June but he's gone cold more recently. \bSound Of Iona\p is lurking on a good mark but she'd be of more interest on a faster surface. May Blossom is better than she showed last time, while Sera Dawn is more likely to run her race than most, but Elegant Erin has looked better than ever despite being beaten four times this year. The move that saw her surge to the front over C&D three weeks ago was one of a well-handicapped mare and she can prove the point on this better ground. Paul Smith

Elegant Erin 19:30 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Graham Lee Tnr: Paul Midgley

Kilbeggan

5.05: Shajak

Having got off the mark over hurdles at Limerick, Shajak since ran a cracker in a valuable Galway Flat handicap and can take this. Thecompanysergeant has questions to answer after a poor show at Galway last time but has the ability to go close. Baltic Bird won easily at Cork last time and can be involved. Tyrone Molloy

Shajak 17:05 Kilbeggan View Racecard Jky: Mark Walsh Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Killarney

7.03: Royal Juniper

Having taken a while to get the hang of things, Royal Juniper can continue to prosper. He has got away with a 5lb rise for a Wexford win and is preferred to Norwigi who opened her chase account at Roscommon at the 17th attempt. Coole Arcade looks best of the remainder. Alan Sweetman

Royal Juniper 19:03 Killarney View Racecard Jky: Peter Carberry Tnr: A J Martin

Newmarket

5.00: Dashing Panther

There may be more to come from the unexposed Zain Farhh now switched to a handicap, while Ajyad could be given a chance if bouncing back from a lesser effort at Leicester recently. However, Dashing Panther has plenty going for him having twice finished runner-up since winning at Newbury and the form of both races has worked out well. David Bellingham

Dashing Panther 17:00 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: William Stone

York

3.00: Jehangeer

As the market suggests, Kylian has a leading chance on form and Johannes Brahms holds obvious claims. However, from a punting angle there are plausible alternatives at bigger odds, most notably Jehangeer who brings good credentials and could well show plenty of further progress upped in class. He's a tempting proposition in this bid to give Kevin Ryan a fifth Gimcrack. King's Gamble (second choice) looks promising, while Action Point and Emperor's Son also have possibilities. Steve Boow

Jehangeer 15:00 York View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Kevin Ryan

Sign up here. 18+. New UK+IRE customers only. Certain deposit methods and bet types excluded. Minimum first £/€5 bet within 14 days of account reg at minimum odds 1/2 to get 4x £/€5 free bets. Free bets available to use on selected sportsbook markets only. Free bets valid for seven days. Stake not returned. Restrictions and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.