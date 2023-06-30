Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Cartmel

4.47: Fabreze

It will be no surprise to see Fenney Brook return to form but there are safer options. Baby Sham has been in fine form this summer and looks the main danger to Fabreze (nap), who coped with good to soft ground when winning with something in hand at Uttoxeter last week.

Jonathan Neesom

Fabreze 16:47 Cartmel View Racecard Jky: Nick Scholfield Tnr: Sheila Lewis

Chester

8.00: Market Value

The low-mileage Market Value (nap) was well on top in the closing stages in a Ripon maiden last month and doesn't look overburdened from an opening mark of 82. Fellow lightly raced 3yo Wind In Your Sails can give her most to do.

Andrew Sheret

Market Value 20:00 Chester View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: William Haggas

Curragh

7.50: Semblance Of Order

This looks very open. There may be better to come to from recent Leopardstown winner Semblance Of Order (nap) who is only 3lb higher. He is preferred to Nation's Call, a 1m Cork maiden winner who has run well over this trip, and Roman Hands, switched to handicap company now after finishing second in two conditions races.

Alan Sweetman

Semblance Of Order 19:50 Curragh View Racecard Jky: W J Lee Tnr: A Oliver

Doncaster

3.55: Absolute Dream

If settling better in the blinkers this time Leadenhall would have a chance as he is bred to be better than he has shown so far, while Bird Of Play looks solid on recent form and may find a bit more for the extra furlong. However, the choice is Absolute Dream (nap), winner of the legends race here last autumn who looked to be on the way back when third off this mark at Thirsk earlier this month.

David Bellingham

Absolute Dream 15:55 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Richard Fahey

Newcastle

6.00: Badri

Three-time C&D winner Badri (nap) is in the form of his life, having won a quality handicap at Epsom on Derby day, and he can post his fifth win of the year. The return to Tapeta could prompt a bigger performance from Bedford Flyer and he could be the chief danger ahead of Mondammej. Fine Wine and Makanah can also run well.

Ben Hutton

Badri 18:00 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Ruth Carr

Newmarket

7.00: Pearl Eye

Last year's winner Giovanni Baglione is back but he isn't one of those who makes appeal judged on recent efforts. Pearl Eye (nap) tops that list as he's been making regular progress in handicaps and looked clearly better than the bare result last time. Le Reveur is due to go back up 3lb following last week's revival and is therefore feared most, ahead of Raqraaq and Tamaluk.

Richard Austen

Pearl Eye 19:00 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Darryll Holland

Yarmouth

2.55: Lordship

Topweight Lordship (nap) bumped into a dual subsequent winner on last month's handicap debut and has since opened his account in a novice race. He can be the answer to this handicap but there is probably still improvement to come from \bMiss Cynthia\p, while pretty good cases can also be made for Fair Dinkum and Peaceful Night.

Chris Wilson

Lordship 14:55 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Adam Farragher (3lb) Tnr: William Haggas

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips at Cartmel, Newcastle and Yarmouth on Friday

Friday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.