TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team. . .

Carlisle

8.55: Vampire Slayer

Federated and Bella Bluesky hold major claims if transferring their recent AW form to turf, but whether they can do so remains open to question. With there still a stamina doubt over Sonning, this can go to Vampire Slayer who seemed to appreciate the stiffer test when runner-up over 1m4f on soft ground at Catterick last month. The form of that race has worked out well. Course winner Star Start is another to consider.
David Bellingham

Vampire Slayer20:55 Carlisle
Jky: Andrew Mullen Tnr: Daragh Bourke

Fairyhouse

8.00: Layoftheland

A slow starter in a Navan event in which Rappell finished second, Layoftheland is tipped to reverse that form having shown improved form to take the runner-up spot on her two more recent outings. Jessica Harrington's import Pointofblue is potentially interesting.
Alan Sweetman

Layoftheland20:00 Fairyhouse
Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: Sean Davis

Ffos Las

3.35: The Gypsy Davey

The best chance may well rest with The Gypsy Davey, who followed his two wins over hurdles with a solid third place on his chase debut last week. Crucially, he would seemingly not be inconvenienced if it has turned from good ground to good to soft or soft, whereas that would seemingly count against several of his opponents, including Give Me A Moment and Nibras Gold. The chief danger may therefore be Showbusiness.
Richard Austen

The Gypsy Davey15:35 Ffos Las
Jky: Adam Wedge Tnr: Evan Williams

Limerick

5.45: Pampar Lady

An interesting contest. Bumper winner Arctic Gale and dual runner-up Drumgill are among those with decent claims, while Field A Thistles should do well back in trip. The selection is Pampar Lady, unlucky at Tramore and going well when falling at Tipperary last time.
Justin O'Hanlon

Pampar Lady17:45 Limerick
Jky: Sean Flanagan Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

Lingfield

4.00: Call Me The Breeze

Don't discount an improved showing from The Carligation now she's handicapping at a low level but the two to appeal most are Moreginplease and Call Me The Breeze. The former has tumbled down the weights and hinted at a potential revival last time but the selection has impressed with the way she's travelled through a couple of 7f handicaps this season and dropping in trip could spark some progress.
Paul Smith

Call Me The Breeze16:00 Lingfield
Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Tom Ward

Ripon

4.50: La La Lucrative

The unexposed La La Lucrative went close at Catterick last Thursday and is taken to go one better here. Handicap newcomer War Memorial reappears with Michael Dods in excellent form and is second choice ahead of Woodleigh. Raft Up and Vintage Love are other possible players.
Ben Hutton

La La Lucrative16:50 Ripon
Jky: Rowan Scott Tnr: Gemma Tutty

Warwick

8.10: Bellbird

The unexposed Bellbird is taken to make it two out of three over hurdles by beating C&D maiden hurdle winner Get Sky High and recent Kelso fourth Linda Moon.
Colin Russell

Bellbird20:10 Warwick
Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: Donald McCain

