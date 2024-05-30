Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings
Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team. . .
Carlisle
8.55: Vampire Slayer
Federated and Bella Bluesky hold major claims if transferring their recent AW form to turf, but whether they can do so remains open to question. With there still a stamina doubt over Sonning, this can go to Vampire Slayer who seemed to appreciate the stiffer test when runner-up over 1m4f on soft ground at Catterick last month. The form of that race has worked out well. Course winner Star Start is another to consider.
David Bellingham
Fairyhouse
8.00: Layoftheland
A slow starter in a Navan event in which Rappell finished second, Layoftheland is tipped to reverse that form having shown improved form to take the runner-up spot on her two more recent outings. Jessica Harrington's import Pointofblue is potentially interesting.
Alan Sweetman
Ffos Las
3.35: The Gypsy Davey
The best chance may well rest with The Gypsy Davey, who followed his two wins over hurdles with a solid third place on his chase debut last week. Crucially, he would seemingly not be inconvenienced if it has turned from good ground to good to soft or soft, whereas that would seemingly count against several of his opponents, including Give Me A Moment and Nibras Gold. The chief danger may therefore be Showbusiness.
Richard Austen
Limerick
5.45: Pampar Lady
An interesting contest. Bumper winner Arctic Gale and dual runner-up Drumgill are among those with decent claims, while Field A Thistles should do well back in trip. The selection is Pampar Lady, unlucky at Tramore and going well when falling at Tipperary last time.
Justin O'Hanlon
Lingfield
4.00: Call Me The Breeze
Don't discount an improved showing from The Carligation now she's handicapping at a low level but the two to appeal most are Moreginplease and Call Me The Breeze. The former has tumbled down the weights and hinted at a potential revival last time but the selection has impressed with the way she's travelled through a couple of 7f handicaps this season and dropping in trip could spark some progress.
Paul Smith
Ripon
4.50: La La Lucrative
The unexposed La La Lucrative went close at Catterick last Thursday and is taken to go one better here. Handicap newcomer War Memorial reappears with Michael Dods in excellent form and is second choice ahead of Woodleigh. Raft Up and Vintage Love are other possible players.
Ben Hutton
Warwick
8.10: Bellbird
The unexposed Bellbird is taken to make it two out of three over hurdles by beating C&D maiden hurdle winner Get Sky High and recent Kelso fourth Linda Moon.
Colin Russell
Read these next:
Carlisle Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders' picks for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Carlisle and Ripon on Thursday
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Carlisle and Ripon on Thursday
- Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- Carlisle Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders' picks for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Thursday
- The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Carlisle and Ripon on Thursday
- Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- Carlisle Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders' picks for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Wednesday