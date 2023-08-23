Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Chelmsford

8.35: Jungle Run

It looks as though this race may be strongly run which would be to the benefit of Oriental Spirit and Jumira Bridge, while Fiscal Policy and The Waiting Game are well treated, albeit with latter having more on her plate than when running away with a classified event here last time. The vote goes to Jungle Run who has won in emphatic fashion in his last two starts when over this course and distance and is just 4lb higher than for the latest of those.

David Bellingham

Chepstow

2.15: Corellian Star

Of the tried-and-trusted regulars on this track, Fossos and Atty's Edge have solid claims but the drying ground could be helpful to Corellian Star on her handicap debut. She has shown plenty of zip in her qualifying runs and is not highly tried on her first attempt at this level.

Emily Weber

Fontwell

7.50: Uggy Uggy Uggy

Bashful Boy is having an excellent spell and his confidence-giving win back over hurdles at Newton Abbot was sorely needed. He has never won off a mark this high, though, and it could be worth taking him on with Uggy Uggy Uggy, who has stamina to prove over the new trip but had a good deal in hand when winning at Stratford and was far from disgraced in the mud at Cartmel since. Ile De Jersey is the other to make some appeal.

Emily Weber

Killarney

4.55: Sandy Creek

This is effectively a limited handicap. The topweight Sandy Creek makes most appeal, having impressed with how she won her maiden at Dundalk last time and there should be more to come. Space Age could be the one to follow her home.

Tyrone Molloy

Leopardstown

6.55: Waltham

A really intriguing renewal of this contest, and no more intriguing runner than winter Derby fancy Alexandroupolis, tackling the trip and good ground for the first time. Etna Rosso has performed well at this level, while Harbour Wind looks like he will be able to do so. The unbeaten Waltham in two runs here has looked an exciting young stayer and he can make the step up.

Justin O'Hanlon

Stratford

3.50: Lady Gwen

After a winning start for this yard here a month ago, Lady Gwen must have every chance of defying just a 3lb rise. Long Call seems in good order currently and is the most likely danger along with Up For Appeal.

Alistair Jones

York

1.50: Relief Rally

The William Haggas-trained Relief Rally has the best form and, having finished fast for second in the Queen Mary and powered clear in the Super Sprint, this step up to 6f may well prompt further improvement. Beautiful Diamond was third in the Queen Mary on just her second start and she is feared most for Karl Burke, who has won two of the last four runnings. Cherry Blossom and Flora Of Bermuda are others to consider.

Ben Hutton

