Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Aintree

1.35: Imperial Merlin

The greatest potential in this field seems to come with IMPERIAL MERLIN (nap), who's a relative youngster and ended last season on a seriously positive note on his first attempt at 3m, so he is selected despite a lesser display last December on heavy going. Risk And Roll demonstrated his wellbeing in September and takes second on the list, although the high-profile chasers Iwilldoit and Remastered are feared off their lower hurdle marks, the latter having already won this race last year (after wind surgery, which is the case again today) on his way to a bold show in the Coral Gold Cup over fences at Newbury. The trip poses a major question for Icare Allen who has been contesting Graded races or more valuable handicaps than this.

Richard Austen

Imperial Merlin 13:35 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Henry Brooke Tnr: John Quinn

Chelmsford

8.00: Moonspirit

Several have possibilities but the vote goes to MOONSPIRIT (nap), who made it 2-6 with her comfortable win over C&D last month and is open to more progress. The in-form 5yo Double Time is feared most, although Larado had an excuse in a Class 2 event at Kempton on Monday and looks interesting back up in trip and down in grade. The other one on the shortlist is King Of Scotia, who is on a workable mark and has claims if this sets up for his closing style.

David Moon

Moonspirit 20:00 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

Down Royal

3.28: Harvey's Quay

A very open contest, with four-time winner Cave Court probably the one to beat, but he is up 22lb and others are more proven over the trip. The one to be on could be HARVEY'S QUAY(nap) who stepped up to this trip with aplomb at Listowel and can follow up. Not many of these don't have a chance. Last year's runner-up Archies Charm, and at the bottom of the handicap Avec Espoir and Reddys Island should go well.

Justin O'Hanlon

Harvey's Quay 15:28 Down Royal View Racecard Jky: Aidan Kelly (5lb) Tnr: E J O'Grady

Gowran Park

12.53: Clifton Warrior

So Scottish probably wants drier ground, Coqolino and Krabat ideally need further and Ex Patriot has another long absence to overcome. Lucid Dreams is fit as a flea and hasn't been disgraced in Graded races the last twice, but CLIFTON WARRIOR (nap) is preferred. He has made a rock-solid start over fences and he defied a similar mark to this over hurdles.

Alistair Jones

Clifton Warrior 12:53 Gowran Park View Racecard Jky: Mike O'Connor (3lb) Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

Kelso

12.30: Bollingerandkrug

Although Duty Calls has a good record here, he might need the race after a break and preference is for the in-form BOLLINGERANDKRUG (nap) despite a 6lb rise for his C&D win two weeks ago.

Colin Russell

Bollingerandkrug 12:30 Kelso View Racecard Jky: Derek Fox Tnr: Lucinda Russell

Newcastle

3.45: Teumessias Fox

Judged on his spring wins, coming here fresh looks a big plus for TEUMESSIAS FOX (nap) who has the added bonus of a promising record on AW. Chillingham, another contender who looks interesting back from a break, is second choice ahead of Beraz who may progress further for his current yard. Local Dynasty, who holds obvious claims, completes the shortlist.

Steve Boow

Teumessias Fox 15:45 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Callum Hutchinson (3lb) Tnr: Andrew Balding

Wincanton

2.25: Sam Brown

The head rules the heart with Frodon, who raised the roof 12 months ago but will do well to repeat those heroics on this softer ground. Threeunderthrufive could easily produce his best form yet after wind surgery and he's already finished fourth in a Scottish National, but it's worth chancing SAM BROWN (nap). While his good days have become hard to predict, he's only 5lb higher than when routing his rivals in an always-strong handicap on Grand National day two seasons ago and on his first run of last season he was beaten only 4l by Bravemansgame in the Charlie Hall.

Alistair Jones

Sam Brown 14:25 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: Anthony Honeyball

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horseracing tips from Aintree and Wincanton on Saturday

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off just in time for the Big Jump Off and our brilliant stable tours

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.