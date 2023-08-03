Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Bangor

2.10: Sunshine Girl

The 4lb rise for a quite decisive Southwell win suggests Sunshine Girl can make a winning debut for Gary Hanmer, principally at the expense of Taragrace.

Jonathan Neesom

Sunshine Girl 14:10 Bangor-on-Dee View Racecard Jky: Tabitha Worsley Tnr: Gary Hanmer

Bath

8.35: Watermelon Sugar

The well-fancied pair Shesadabber and We're Reunited both tend to make the running and this should be a decent test in the conditions. Gherkin has plenty in his favour off a sliding mark, running over 5f on slow ground for the first time this year, but Watermelon Sugar, who didn't look happy on fast ground when well supported last time, is preferred. Last Friday's Chepstow winner Fossos is another to consider off a mark effectively only 1lb higher.

Graham Wheldon

Watermelon Sugar 20:35 Bath View Racecard Jky: Joey Haynes Tnr: Chelsea Banham

Galway

5.00: Buddy One

A model of consistency this year, Buddy One has been acquitting himself admirably at the spring festivals and could have won at Cheltenham had he not hung badly to the left. He put in another strong effort when runner-up at Aintree and he shows lots of pace in his races so this drop in trip should pose no isses. Lot Of Joy ran well here on the Flat on Monday and looks dangerous on handicap debut, while Great Bear looks on a generous mark.

Conor Fennelly

Buddy One 17:00 Galway View Racecard Jky: Phillip Enright Tnr: Paul John Gilligan

Goodwood

3.00: Awaal

The state of the ground makes little difference to Awaal but he has much less to prove on a tiring surface than many and 1m at Goodwood may well prove ideal after some sterling efforts in top handicaps. Lattam still has hidden depths after his testing-ground and AW wins at the trip but a galloping track has suited him well and he will need to adjust to this unconventional one. He still looks the chief threat but the David O'Meara pack, headed by in-form Blue For You, Escobar, who can go well at a price, last year's winner Orbaan and Wednesday scorer Rhoscolyn are hard to leave out. Revich and Tacarib Bay are others with relevant form but very slow ground is a worry for Perotto.

Emily Weber

Awaal 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Harry Davies (3lb) Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Musselburgh

8.20: Only Spoofing

Look Out Louis (second choice) appeals as the type to come good sooner rather than later and he could be a danger to all provided the ground doesn't get too deep. Similar comments apply to Runninwild but underfoot conditions are unlikely to faze last year's winner Only Spoofing and he can repeat the victory having shaped well at Bellewstown four weeks ago.

Paul Smith

Only Spoofing 20:20 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Shane Gray Tnr: Kevin Thomas Coleman

Newmarket

6.20: Swiss Star

The eyes are drawn to the well-bred Swiss Star who looks well handicapped on her novice win and there's probably more to come. Porfin is struggling to convert his chances but he'll surely be on the scene once more, while Rhythmic Acclaim may also have some say.

Alistair Jones

Swiss Star 18:20 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Roger Varian

Wolverhampton

5.25: Hooflepuff

The 3yo Royal Dream looks much better on the AW than turf so is worth considering after a couple of lesser efforts on grass, while Ciotog is also worth a second look as his only success came over C&D and he takes on easier company than he usually faces. However, Hooflepuff looks the one to be on having run well after a break to finish second over C&D last time. All nine of his wins have come here.

David Bellingham

Hooflepuff 17:25 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Ben Curtis Tnr: Harriet Bethell

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.