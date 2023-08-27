Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Ballinrobe

5.05: Samui

A decent handicap but SAMUI (nap) could be a touch above this level and he can boost the form of Mystical Power's Galway race. Luminous Light looks in better form than when last seen in a handicap, while Charlie Luciano would also be feared should he get his favoured good ground.

Alistair Jones

Samui 17:05 Ballinrobe View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Cartmel

4.05: Unwanted Attention

The sudden improvement of UNWANTED ATTENTION (nap) at Uttoxeter was attributed to the lack of hurdles but the market support suggests it wasn't a complete surprise. He could well follow up off 5lb higher. Sunshine Girl is better than she showed at Bangor and may be chief danger while Native Fighter has a lot to prove but after the yard's heroics here on Saturday, anything's possible.

Jonathan Neesom

Unwanted Attention 16:05 Cartmel View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Ryan Potter

Chepstow

2.15: Charlie Mason

A weak contest and CHARLIE MASON (nap) is taken to atone for his defeat when having a tricky passage at Beverley last time. The chance of topweight Goodeveningmrbond is respected, while Torvar is another to consider. Nursery newcomers Cypriot Diaspora and Ritzy both have interesting profiles and it would not be a surprise to see either show more and get involved.

Jonathan Doidge

Charlie Mason 14:15 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Phil Dennis Tnr: David Evans

Downpatrick

3.15: Reverend Hubert

Useful Flat stayer REVEREND HUBERT has run well in two maiden hurdles this month after a year's absence and can outstay Marv Michael.

Mark Nunan

Reverend Hubert 15:15 Downpatrick View Racecard Jky: Philip Byrnes (5lb) Tnr: C Byrnes

Epsom

4.50: Bowland Park

The vote goes to BOWLAND PARK (nap), a C&D winner who returns to Epsom off a workable mark. English Spirit, who could show some improvement in this scenario with Oisin Murphy up for the first time, is second choice ahead of Otago.

Steve Boow

Bowland Park 16:50 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Daniel & Claire Kubler

Ripon

4.45: Cryptos Dream

Clear preference is for CRYPTOS DREAM (nap), who won with something to spare at Brighton last Monday and can defy a 5lb penalty. Mac Ailey was runner-up over C&D recently and could be best of the rest, while the in-form Dr Rio can also go well.

Ben Hutton

Cryptos Dream 16:45 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Dylan Hogan Tnr: Jack Jones

Southwell

4.25: The Waiting Game

The most striking contender is THE WAITING GAME (nap) whose form has really taken off with her emphatic wins at Chelmsford this month. She was 4lb well in last time and this is tougher under a penalty, but she's open to more progress and may well be able to complete the hat-trick. The main danger is Congress, who got off the mark with a comfortable win in a classified event over C&D last Sunday. Others to consider are Autumn Flight, Final Frontier and Stepmother.

David Moon

The Waiting Game 16:25 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: Jack Jones

