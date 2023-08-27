Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Ballinrobe

5.05: Samui

A decent handicap but SAMUI (nap) could be a touch above this level and he can boost the form of Mystical Power's Galway race. Luminous Light looks in better form than when last seen in a handicap, while Charlie Luciano would also be feared should he get his favoured good ground.
Alistair Jones

Silk
Samui17:05 Ballinrobe
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Cartmel

4.05: Unwanted Attention

The sudden improvement of UNWANTED ATTENTION (nap) at Uttoxeter was attributed to the lack of hurdles but the market support suggests it wasn't a complete surprise. He could well follow up off 5lb higher. Sunshine Girl is better than she showed at Bangor and may be chief danger while Native Fighter has a lot to prove but after the yard's heroics here on Saturday, anything's possible.
Jonathan Neesom

Silk
Unwanted Attention16:05 Cartmel
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Ryan Potter

Chepstow

2.15: Charlie Mason

A weak contest and CHARLIE MASON (nap) is taken to atone for his defeat when having a tricky passage at Beverley last time. The chance of topweight Goodeveningmrbond is respected, while Torvar is another to consider. Nursery newcomers Cypriot Diaspora and Ritzy both have interesting profiles and it would not be a surprise to see either show more and get involved.
Jonathan Doidge

Silk
Charlie Mason14:15 Chepstow
View Racecard
Jky: Phil Dennis Tnr: David Evans

Downpatrick

3.15: Reverend Hubert

Useful Flat stayer REVEREND HUBERT has run well in two maiden hurdles this month after a year's absence and can outstay Marv Michael.
Mark Nunan

Silk
Reverend Hubert15:15 Downpatrick
View Racecard
Jky: Philip Byrnes (5lb)Tnr: C Byrnes

Epsom

4.50: Bowland Park

The vote goes to BOWLAND PARK (nap), a C&D winner who returns to Epsom off a workable mark. English Spirit, who could show some improvement in this scenario with Oisin Murphy up for the first time, is second choice ahead of Otago.
Steve Boow

Silk
Bowland Park16:50 Epsom
View Racecard
Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Daniel & Claire Kubler

Ripon

4.45: Cryptos Dream

Clear preference is for CRYPTOS DREAM (nap), who won with something to spare at Brighton last Monday and can defy a 5lb penalty. Mac Ailey was runner-up over C&D recently and could be best of the rest, while the in-form Dr Rio can also go well.
Ben Hutton

Silk
Cryptos Dream16:45 Ripon
View Racecard
Jky: Dylan Hogan Tnr: Jack Jones

Southwell

4.25: The Waiting Game

The most striking contender is THE WAITING GAME (nap) whose form has really taken off with her emphatic wins at Chelmsford this month. She was 4lb well in last time and this is tougher under a penalty, but she's open to more progress and may well be able to complete the hat-trick. The main danger is Congress, who got off the mark with a comfortable win in a classified event over C&D last Sunday. Others to consider are Autumn Flight, Final Frontier and Stepmother.
David Moon

Silk
The Waiting Game16:25 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: David Probert Tnr: Jack Jones
Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 28 August 2023Last updated 07:00, 28 August 2023
icon
more inFree tips
more inFree tips