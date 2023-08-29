Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Bellewstown

6.10: Moon Rise Beauty

Willie Mullins has such strength in the mares' division that he will have a clear idea of what will be needed to cope with a group of runners in the 110-120 ratings bracket. MOON RISE BEAUTY (nap) can take the measure of Popova, top-rated on 120, and the 110-rated New Years Honours, who can probably improve on that figure.

Alan Sweetman

Moon Rise Beauty 18:10 Bellewstown View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Catterick

2.40: Albegone

A case can be made for a few of these but the most persuasive one is for ALBEGONE (nap) who took advantage of a reduced mark when scoring in good style over C&D and can follow up under a 5lb penalty. Fellow C&D winner Castan is feared most having been touched off at Musselburgh last time, although Paul Midgley's pair Match Play and Glory Fighter, along with the handily weighted Havagomecca, all need factoring in too.

Peter Entwistle

Albegone 14:40 Catterick View Racecard Jky: David Allan Tnr: Tim Easterby

Cork

3.45: Feathertop

An intriguing maiden. With the Harrington yard on fire Sunday, FEATHERTOP (nap) should be ready to win this. A bigger danger than Starry Eyed, Delicate Girl, also has a noted stablemate starting out, Mirror In Space.

Johnny Ward

Feathertop 15:45 Cork View Racecard Jky: Shane Foley Tnr: Mrs John Harrington

Kempton

8.00: Mildyjama

A handicap that could be steadily run. MILDYJAMA (nap) raced prominently when on top here 16 days ago and the third Folk Star (usually held up) will do well to reverse those placings. Dangers may emerge from elsewhere, as Compliant is unlikely to be far away in the race or at the finish, while Page Three could have some improvement lurking now she's with Andrew Balding.

Alistair Jones

Mildyjama 20:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Lingfield

4.25: How Impressive

This can go to Oisin Murphy's mount HOW IMPRESSIVE (nap), who has slipped to a good mark and is likely to be suited by today's switch back to an AW surface. Good cases can also be made for Silver Screen (second choice) and Saturnalia, while Ajrad is a more speculative option to consider.

Chris Wilson

How Impressive 16:25 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Hugo Palmer

Musselburgh

3.30: Baez

The only one of these who was not either first or second on both of their last two starts is Blow Your Horn, but a return to form from him may pose the chief threat to the hat-trick seeking BAEZ (nap) who has come into her own over 2m on her last three starts and took a pretty strong race at York last time. Yorkindness was only seventh in that race, illustrating a possible weakness these days away from Pontefract. Two Auld Pals, a stablemate of the selection, has done most among the rest to prove his stamina but has most recently shone over 1m5f.

Richard Austen

Baez 15:30 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Shane Gray Tnr: Jim Goldie

Uttoxeter

5.15: Duke Of Luckley

Do No Wrong will go close if in the mood again while Garcon Dargent was a revelation over C&D on last month's chasing debut. He may be the chief threat to DUKE OF LUCKLEY (nap), who is well worth chancing on this first attempt at 3m.

Jonathan Neesom

Duke Of Luckley 17:15 Uttoxeter View Racecard Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: Martin Keighley

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.