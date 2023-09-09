Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Ascot

3.45: Botanical

Provided he takes well to the hood, BOTANICAL (nap) should have an excellent chance. He brings very strong novice form and, judged on those bare results, looks well treated off his opening mark. Mantoog, bidding to make it 2-2 in handicaps, is feared most ahead of Jeff Koons and Elegancia.

Steve Boow

Haydock

3.00: Caius Chorister

The filly CAIUS CHORISTER (nap) did very well to finish sixth in the Ebor having suffered trouble in running and she remains unexposed at the trip. She is the selection ahead of the improving 4yo Aztec Empire, who was also unlucky at York last month. Mr Curiosity can perhaps have his York fourth upgraded and he is next on the list, with Nolton Cross another each-way possible.

Ben Hutton

Kempton

2.10: First View

A typically warm renewal of this series final. Despite an 8lb rise Helm Rock is respected after his convincing Newcastle success, while the unexposed AW debutant Kathab could be a player if coping with this different test. However, the vote goes to FIRST VIEW (nap) who is 2lb lower than when winning this last year and his recent narrow defeat by Baltmore Boy here should have set him up nicely for a repeat. Bear Force One, Two Tempting and Botas are others for the shortlist.

David Bellingham

Leopardstown

4.30: Adelaide River

Despite having failed to add to his tally since a debut win at Dundalk ADELAIDE RIVER (nap) has the credentials to win at this level by virtue of his second placings in the Irish Derby and in the Grand Prix de Paris. Derby third White Birch bids to redeem himself after a disappointing Irish Derby run and can fight out for minor honours with the rejuvenated Al Aasy.

Alan Sweetman

Stratford

4.50: Motion In Limine

Blinkers seem to have helped MOTION IN LIMINE (nap) this summer and he looked likely to make a winning chase debut before succumbing to a stronger stayer over 3m1f on soft ground last month. He could still have untapped potential over fences and gets the nod ahead of sprightly veteran Steel Wave, who has already won twice over C&D this season.

Chris Wilson

Thirsk

4.25: Brazen Bolt

If Nomadic Empire breaks on terms then he has a big run in him, while Tabdeed is usually seen in stronger company and a return to form wouldn't be a bolt from the blue. The pair to appeal most are C&D winner Zaman Jemil, who should appreciate the return to a quicker surface, and BRAZEN BOLT (nap), with John Quinn's sprinter preferred. He ran a cracker over C&D eight days ago, travelling strongly but bumping into a well-handicapped and revived sprinter, and can gain compensation.

Paul Smith

Wolverhampton

5.25: Snooze Lane

On the back of a solid effort here last month, SNOOZE LANE (nap) may well be the answer. Prince Ali (second choice) is threatening to regain the winning thread, while Richard Hannon's class-droppers Oh Herberts Reign and Ellade warrant respect at this level.

Steve Boow

