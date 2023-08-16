Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Ayr

6.12: Let Her Loose

Preference is for LET HER LOOSE (nap), who has won under Brodie Hampson in two of her last three starts including at Musselburgh last time. This 6yo seems as good as ever and still looks on a workable mark. The main danger is Smart Lass, who didn't much luck when a close fourth in a Class 5 event last week. The other one on the shortlist is Sameem, who is well handicapped on his best form this season and looks interesting on this step back up in trip.

David Moon

Let Her Loose 18:12 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Miss Brodie Hampson Tnr: Archie Watson

Beverley

3.00: Brandaisy

Several are possible improvers, with Stamper and Whatwouldiknow set to benefit from the longer trip. Surface To Air and Doubletalk (second choice) are greatly respected but BRANDAISY (nap) took a big step forward when second on her recent nursery debut and can go one better. It might be that it was the heavy ground which sparked the improvement but there were other possible factors too and she is taking on a lower calibre of opponent here.

Paul Smith

Brandaisy 15:00 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Cam Hardie Tnr: Richard Fahey

Leopardstown

6.05: Thornbrook

Seven of the nine runners are grouped in a narrow rating band between 101 and 105, making this a hard race to call. Younger horses have done well in this event in recent seasons, and THORNBROOK (nap) can maintain that trend following a good run at Ascot. We may not have seen the best of Alfred Munnings who will possibly benefit from the addition of cheekpieces. Villanova Queen may prove best of the older runners.

Alan Sweetman

Thornbrook 18:05 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Declan McDonogh Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Salisbury

4.40: Queen Regent

The Gosden-trained handicap debutante QUEEN REGENT (nap) has not raced on turf or at this sort of trip but her latest performance over 9.4f was brimful of promise. There are sticking points with all her rivals. A solid run from Flash Bardot is likely but Flight Of Angels is feared most, if she settles reasonably. Truthful started second favourite in a Listed race last time but that support was badly misplaced.

Richard Austen

Queen Regent 16:40 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Tramore

6.49: Red Ball Of Fire

Royal Eagle continues to run her heart out in defeat since her Kilbeggan win and can be expected to do so again, but RED BALL OF FIRE (nap) could well prolong her search for a fourth career win for another day. The ground had probably gone a bit for this Sligo specialist when a solid sixth at Galway lately and, with conditions in her favour here, she can be expected to be right in the thick of it. Hearts Are Trumps and Clever Currency also catch the eye.

Seamus Howard

Red Ball Of Fire 18:49 Tramore View Racecard Jky: Daniel King (5lb) Tnr: Mark Michael McNiff

Windsor

6.00: Show Me Show Me

Backing hold-up sprinters over this C&D carries risk but this looks overloaded with pace and SHOW ME SHOW ME (nap) makes considerable appeal. He did well to peg back the well-handicapped runner-up at Beverley 16 days ago when he travelled much more kindly tried in a visor for the first time. There's always the chance the novelty of the headgear will have worn off but a 1lb rise still leaves him attractively weighted. Scottish raider Water Of Leith is in better order than his form figures suggest and he's second choice, while Another Baar, the unexposed Crimson Angel, Libra Tiger and Thunder Moor also come into the reckoning.

Paul Smith

Show Me Show Me 18:00 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Richard Fahey

Wolverhampton

3.50: Pressure's On

Both Travel Candy and Bazball have proved most consistent on turf lately and if able to transfer their form to the AW they would have to be respected. However, the vote goes to PRESSURE'S ON (nap) who only just failed to get up in a maiden over C&D 13 days ago with a big gap back to the third. A repeat of that would give him a strong chance of going one better on nursery debut.

David Bellingham

Pressure's On 15:50 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Ed Dunlop

