Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
6.12: Let Her Loose
Preference is for LET HER LOOSE (nap), who has won under Brodie Hampson in two of her last three starts including at Musselburgh last time. This 6yo seems as good as ever and still looks on a workable mark. The main danger is Smart Lass, who didn't much luck when a close fourth in a Class 5 event last week. The other one on the shortlist is Sameem, who is well handicapped on his best form this season and looks interesting on this step back up in trip.
David Moon
3.00: Brandaisy
Several are possible improvers, with Stamper and Whatwouldiknow set to benefit from the longer trip. Surface To Air and Doubletalk (second choice) are greatly respected but BRANDAISY (nap) took a big step forward when second on her recent nursery debut and can go one better. It might be that it was the heavy ground which sparked the improvement but there were other possible factors too and she is taking on a lower calibre of opponent here.
Paul Smith
6.05: Thornbrook
Seven of the nine runners are grouped in a narrow rating band between 101 and 105, making this a hard race to call. Younger horses have done well in this event in recent seasons, and THORNBROOK (nap) can maintain that trend following a good run at Ascot. We may not have seen the best of Alfred Munnings who will possibly benefit from the addition of cheekpieces. Villanova Queen may prove best of the older runners.
Alan Sweetman
4.40: Queen Regent
The Gosden-trained handicap debutante QUEEN REGENT (nap) has not raced on turf or at this sort of trip but her latest performance over 9.4f was brimful of promise. There are sticking points with all her rivals. A solid run from Flash Bardot is likely but Flight Of Angels is feared most, if she settles reasonably. Truthful started second favourite in a Listed race last time but that support was badly misplaced.
Richard Austen
6.49: Red Ball Of Fire
Royal Eagle continues to run her heart out in defeat since her Kilbeggan win and can be expected to do so again, but RED BALL OF FIRE (nap) could well prolong her search for a fourth career win for another day. The ground had probably gone a bit for this Sligo specialist when a solid sixth at Galway lately and, with conditions in her favour here, she can be expected to be right in the thick of it. Hearts Are Trumps and Clever Currency also catch the eye.
Seamus Howard
6.00: Show Me Show Me
Backing hold-up sprinters over this C&D carries risk but this looks overloaded with pace and SHOW ME SHOW ME (nap) makes considerable appeal. He did well to peg back the well-handicapped runner-up at Beverley 16 days ago when he travelled much more kindly tried in a visor for the first time. There's always the chance the novelty of the headgear will have worn off but a 1lb rise still leaves him attractively weighted. Scottish raider Water Of Leith is in better order than his form figures suggest and he's second choice, while Another Baar, the unexposed Crimson Angel, Libra Tiger and Thunder Moor also come into the reckoning.
Paul Smith
3.50: Pressure's On
Both Travel Candy and Bazball have proved most consistent on turf lately and if able to transfer their form to the AW they would have to be respected. However, the vote goes to PRESSURE'S ON (nap) who only just failed to get up in a maiden over C&D 13 days ago with a big gap back to the third. A repeat of that would give him a strong chance of going one better on nursery debut.
David Bellingham
