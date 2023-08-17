Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Friday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Epsom

4.10: Redredrobin

Imperial Dream (second choice) should benefit from the return to 7f and he still has time to do better, while Proud Fairy and the more risky Boy Browning also have something to recommend them. REDREDROBIN has more on her plate back against male opposition but her latest C&D win has been franked and it was backed up by the clock. She can register a sixth win of the campaign.

Paul Smith

Redredrobin 16:10 Epsom View Racecard Jky: William Carson Tnr: Malcolm Saunders

Newbury

4.20: Halla Dubai

Judged on the strength of his final novice effort, HALLA DUBAI is well worth another chance. His subsequent run suggests this drop back in distance will suit. In-form Be Prepared is second choice, ahead of Captain Cuddles who may build on his latest effort. Chelsea Square is quite interesting and Snuggle could be dangerous if he takes well to the blinkers, while C&D winner Flying Secret is hard to dismiss.

Steve Boow

Halla Dubai 16:20 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Owen Burrows

Newmarket

5.45: Porfin

There are several in-form contenders in the line-up but the most striking one is PORFIN, who made all over C&D two weeks ago before a good second under a penalty at Yarmouth last Thursday. He's well treated off 3lb lower on this drop back in trip and could be hard to catch. Second choice is Epic Express, who finished well to go close behind the selection here last time. Ray Vonn looks interesting switched to sprinting on his handicap debut, while the other one on the shortlist is Cashew.

David Moon

Porfin 17:45 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Molly Presland (7lb) Tnr: Phil McEntee

Thirsk

7.45: Edwina Sheeran

Back down in class having run a next-time winner off 82 to a respectable distance three weeks ago, EDWINA SHEERAN is taken to notch another success in what's already been a highly productive turf season. Valley Of Flowers (next best), Prince Achille and last year's race winner Jamih are all too consistent not to consider, whilst Optician may yet prove better at 1m4f than he's been able to show so far.

Jeremy Grayson

Edwina Sheeran 19:45 Thirsk View Racecard Jky: Jonny Peate (3lb) Tnr: Roger Fell & Sean Murray

Wolverhampton

4.35: Jack Of Clubs

Autumnal Breeze may be popular after his win at Chelmsford on Tuesday, but his 6lb penalty is less of a concern than stall 11. Havana Heat could be given a solid chance on his near miss at Lingfield in June, while Ali Jewels showed much more when third at Yarmouth last time and could also make an impact if tranferring that form on to the AW. However, this looks a good opportunity for the well-drawn JACK OF CLUBS who finished a close third over C&D last month and only found one too good in a big field at Thirsk last week.

David Bellingham

Jack Of Clubs 16:35 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: P J McDonald Tnr: Michael Dods

Cork

5.20: Tarawa

The Irish 1,000 Guineas fourth TARAWA (nap) is a better filly than implied by the bare detail of a single win. She has an edge over the best of the older runners Cosmic Vega and Carrytheone on form during July.

Alan Sweetman

Tarawa 17:20 Cork View Racecard Jky: Chris Hayes Tnr: D K Weld

Tramore

4.25: Salvador Ziggy

This looks like a good opportunity for SALVADOR ZIGGY (nap) who was impressive when winning on his chase debut at Punchestown and with the prospect of more to come, he could be hard to beat. His stablemate Lieutenant Highway may give him most to think about if he can put a poor run at Galway behind.

Phill Anderson

Salvador Ziggy 16:25 Tramore View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

