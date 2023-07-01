Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Chester

2.32: Scintillante

The one who stands out here is Scintillante, who could have more to offer on the back of his encouraging handicap debut second at Newbury. On 5lb better terms Zealandia might be able to turn around May's course-and-distance form with The Nu Form Way and give the selection most to do.

Andrew Sheret

Scintillante 14:32 Chester View Racecard Jky: Hayley Turner Tnr: Andrew Balding

Curragh

2.50: Apache Outlaw

Placed at Group 2 level at two and holding smart entries for later in the year, Apache Outlaw may score here with the help of a 7lb allowance. Top-weight Gordon Bennett may be ready to resume last season's progress following his recent return to action. Towards the foot of the handicap Greek Flower is capable of getting in the mix.

Alan Sweetman

Market Value 20:00 Chester View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: William Haggas

Doncaster

9.00: Desert Voice

The only filly in the line-up, Desert Voice displayed a pretty good turn of foot inside the final furlong to assert at Yarmouth last month and, after only two runs, she should have further improvement to come. She gets the nod ahead of Concert Boy, who posted a good effort at Haydock when last in action. Northern Spirit is next on the list.

Chris Wilson

Desert Voice 21:00 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Dane O'Neill Tnr: William Haggas

Lingfield

8.15: Inverinate

Amathus comes right into it on his recent winning course-and-distance form but the chances are that Inverinate can improve further, having followed a close call

here with a tidy all-weather win in a race that is working out well. Ajrad can step up on this year's form and prove the main danger.

Emily Weber

Inverinate 20:15 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Jefferson Smith Tnr: Ismail Mohammed

Newcastle

1.30: Blow Your Horn

It is hard to look beyond Blow Your Horn, who is well treated under a penalty having comfortably completed a June hat-trick at Pontefract last Sunday. Legendary Day is unbeaten in two starts here and is feared most in the reapplied tongue-tie and cheekpieces, while the Irish-trained mare La Hacienda could be ahead of the handicapper following her Listed third at Down Royal. Appier continues to improve and is also respected.

Ben Hutton

Blow Your Horn 13:30 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Ian Williams

Newmarket

3.00: Royal Charter

The vote goes to Royal Charter, a course winner who should do better still. One Morning is second choice, ahead of closely matched rivals Dora Milaje and Rajindri.

Steve Boow

Royal Charter 15:00 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: William Haggas

Windsor

4.30: City Streak

Educator (feared most) ran his best race since being gelded when going down narrowly at Kempton and has to be of strong interest, while last year's winner The Whipmaster looked full of beans here 19 days ago. However, City Streak was perhaps a tad unfortunate not to have gone really close at Redcar last time and the winner didn't look out of his depth in a Group 3 at Royal Ascot last week.

Alistair Jones

City Streak 16:30 Windsor View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: Andrew Balding

Read these next:

Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

The Punt Acca: Charlie Huggins' three horse racing tips at Newmarket and the Curragh on Saturday

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.