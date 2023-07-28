Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Ascot

3.00: Fresh

Following a similar preparation, Fresh (nap) could well follow up last year's success in this race. He's on a workable mark and the return to 7f looks ideal after he finished well in his latest Wokingham attempt. Tacarib Bay, an interesting each-way contender, is second choice ahead of excellent 7f campaigner Biggles who holds an obvious chance. Baradar would command major respect if the going is soft/heavy, while Spangled Mac would be appealing if the ground goes the other way. Vafortino and Ramazan are other suggestions for the shortlist. Several others also have possibilities in a typically well-contested International.

Steve Boow

Gowran Park

3.32: Fools Glory

The locally-trained Fools Glory (nap) is suited by soft ground and was able to bounce back from a moderate Tipperary run to finish second at Killarney. She has plenty going for her now, but could be tested by Machnamh who makes her handicap debut with her confidence boosted by a maiden win at the Curragh. The unexposed Green Sky is likely to make her presence felt if handling the ground.

Alan Sweetman

Newcastle

3.10: Mirrie Dancers

Preference is for the lightly raced 5yo Mirrie Dancers (nap), who has been a major improver for his new yard this year and went close when upped to 2m in his hat-trick bid at Wolverhampton last week. Steel Helmet has won on Tapeta in two of his last three starts and he's feared most ahead of Toutatis and Tiger Spirit.

David Moon

Newmarket

2.50: Promoter

There are a variety of excuses that need to be applied in this field, including from Royal Ascot. Two who don't need them are Promote (nap), who showed plenty of promise for middle-distance handicaps on his first attempt at Epsom on Derby day, and Order Of Malta who goes handicapping for the first time after battling his way to a clearcut win in a 1m2f classified.

Richard Austen

Salisbury

8.45: Twoforthegutter

Graham was one of two to pull clear of the others when second at Doncaster a week ago and ought to go well from the front again here but today's step up in trip may unlock the necessary improvement from Twoforthegutter (nap), who has been shaping as though his turn might be near. Handicap debutante Movie Star Looks is next on the list.

Chris Wilson

Windsor

7.30: Nogo's Dream

Montauk Point is the unknown quantity and it could be that she's been let into handicaps lightly but it may not have been much of a race she won at Salisbury and this sharp 6f will be a different test. Airshow can go well if the ground dries out but Nogo's Dream (nap) is surely capable of winning handicaps off this mark and he can gain compensation for the tack issues that blighted him at Wolverhampton last time.

Paul Smith

York

2.40: Aberama Gold

Having fared best of the prominent racers at Ayr recently, when overhauled by four rivals close home, Aberama Gold (nap) is taken to add to his two wins last month. A strongly run 6f in a big field could be ideal for Abduction and he is second choice, ahead of the in-form Music Society. Lethal Levi and Lucky Man possess strong C&D form and are others to consider.

Ben Hutton

