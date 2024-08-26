Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Ballinrobe

8.10: Seo Linn

Having been well fancied when runner-up in a course-and-distance bumper on debut in May, Seo Linn can go one better. An absence is no negative coming from her top Flat yard. The stablemates Time In A Bottle and Tangara Bay can give her most to do.

Tyrone Molloy

Seo Linn 20:10 Ballinrobe View Racecard Jky: Mr J C Barry Tnr: P Twomey

Cartmel

4.40: Ilikedwayurthinkin

Jerrash can pose a threat if back on song after last month's Newton Abbot disappointment but the selection is Ilikedwayurthinkin, who has enjoyed a new lease of life since cheekpieces were refitted and does not look harshly treated by a 3lb rise for the latter of his two course-and-distance wins this season. Course-and-distance winner Tommie Beau ran very well over hurdles here on Saturday and will warrant consideration if he makes a quick reappearance.

Chris Wilson

Ilikedwayurthinkin 16:40 Cartmel View Racecard Jky: Richie McLernon Tnr: Ben Haslam

Chepstow

5.20: Gherkin

Louis Treize and Milliethemollie (preferred in that order) have both performed well this month, but Gherkin has a very solid record on turf slower than good and was not beaten far on his two outings this year, despite not really enjoying the run of the race on either occasion. He gets the vote.

Chris Wilson

Gherkin 17:20 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Rob Hornby Tnr: Stuart Kittow

Downpatrick

3.40: Tankardstown Diva

Considering that the 2m trip might have been expected to be too short, Tankardstown Diva ran well at Galway. She will be hard to beat now. On overall form Pettigo and My Policy are place possibilities, along with Portnacoo, whose Sligo run was encouraging.

Alan Sweetman

Tankardstown Diva 15:40 Downpatrick View Racecard Jky: Keith Donoghue Tnr: Ian Patrick Donoghue

Epsom

2.42: Summer Of Love

A bit more of a waiting game can see Summer Of Love win her first handicap at the third attempt. Sterling Knight may provide the chief threat but there are positives about all of them.

Richard Austen

Summer Of Love 14:42 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Saeed bin Suroor

Ripon

3.12: Soldier's Heart

The Crisfords have an excellent record in this juvenile Listed event and their progressive Soldier's Heart looks the way to go on the back of his easy course-and-distance success last time. Richard Fahey's Shadow Army holds the edge on form and rates a big threat, although his stablemate Mearall and the similarly unexposed Benevento could also have a say in this intriguing contest.

Peter Entwistle

Soldier's Heart 15:12 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Harry Davies Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Southwell

6.05: Environment Amigo

Defence Treaty steps back up in grade, but has done well since joining Scott Dixon so has to be respected. There may still be more to come from Judgementofsolomon while Kissininthebackrow should play a part if getting a good pace to run at. However, another chance is given to Environment Amigo, who ran his best race here and whose pedigree suggests he should relish this stiffer test.

David Bellingham

Environment Amigo 18:05 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: James Fanshawe

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.