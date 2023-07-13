Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's seven meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Carlisle

4.35: Kynsa

Overnight Oats ran respectably at Newbury last time but preference is for the less-exposed KYNSA (nap). Jamie Osborne's filly stepped up a fair way at Doncaster on her penultimate start and, although slightly below that level when third on AW last time, the two to beat her have both won since.

Richard Young

Kynsa 16:35 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Nicola Currie Tnr: Jamie Osborne

Doncaster

6.00: Panning For Gold

The two conspicuously in-form runners are PANNING FOR GOLD (nap) and Bird Of Play, preferred in that order because David Simcock's hat-trick-seeking candidate has not yet shown his limits. Leading Company has not made the same splash this season, but three of those four 1m2f runs give him a chance and the return to 1m boosts his interest.

Richard Austen

Panning For Gold 18:00 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: David Simcock

Downpatrick

3.15: The Folkes Tiara

Although a beaten favourite on several occasions in maiden hurdles it could pay to persist with THE FOLKES TIARA (nap) in an ordinary maiden. Gino Drummer Boy holds place claims on his best form, while market support for Now Is The Hour is worth noting.

Alan Hewison

The Folkes Tiara 15:15 Downpatrick View Racecard Jky: Rachael Blackmore Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

Epsom

5.55: Denis Anthony

Alhambra Palace (second choice) still looked to be learning on the job when a close fourth at Leicester on his handicap debut two weeks ago and he's a strong contender with further progress expected over this trip. DENIS ANTHONY (nap) knuckled down really well to break his duck at Ffos Las 18 days ago, however, and he may be able to defy his rise in the weights. Flash Bardot looks ready for this trip and may prove best of the rest.

Paul Smith

Denis Anthony 17:55 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Benoit De La Sayette Tnr: James Fanshawe

Leopardstown

7.25: Alanya

A quality handicap and chances can be given to most of them. Lan Cinnte is an improver who could relish the step up in trip. Others such as the in-form Overheer and the unexposed Zabeir also come into it. Coeur D'or has been given a chance by the handicapper in only going up 10lb for a C&D win last month, while Good Too could be anything in this company. The selection is ALANYA(nap), up 8lb for bolting up in the Ladies Derby on her Irish debut and chances are that there is much more to come.

Justin O'Hanlon

Alanya 19:25 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Gavin Ryan Tnr: Thomas Gibney

Newbury

8.20: Kyle Of Lochalsh

Nearly all have to be considered seriously but the very lightly raced pair KYLE OF LOCHALSH (nap) and Stonking bring hopes for improvement and top the list. Ancient Capital and Systemic are feared most among the rest.

Richard Austen

Kyle Of Lochalsh 20:20 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: Hughie Morrison

Newmarket

1.50: Saint George

Five of these bring clear potential but it's SAINT GEORGE (nap) and Tower Of London who head them on form and they have nothing to prove in terms of stamina. Preference is for the Balding runner who is improving in leaps and bounds and put up such a bold show last time in the Group 2 Queen's Vase. Klondike, who's third on the list, has had just two races and he could be a big improver.

Richard Austen

Saint George 13:50 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: Andrew Balding

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips for the opening day of the July festival at Newmarket

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.