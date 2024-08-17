Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's nine meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Bath

8.12: On Song

It's taken a while for the penny to drop with ON SONG but he got it together when beating a subsequent winner last time and can defy a 5lb rise in the weights. Romanovich and Fact Or Fable have been running well this summer but mainly in 0-50 classified company.

Graham Wheldon

On Song 20:12 Bath

Curragh

2.15: Greek Flower

Small field but a good contest. Torivega comes here with solid big handicap form, while the much-improved Pinar Del Rio faces his biggest test this season having been off since May. Mehmar is two from two this season and has not been unduly punished, but preference is for GREEK FLOWER, who has gone close in the Rockingham and the Scurry last twice and should take a lot of beating.

Justin O'Hanlon

Greek Flower 14:15 Curragh

Doncaster

3.07: Great Max

The three at the head of the weights appeal most, with GREAT MAX selected to repeat last week's Haydock superiority over Thapa Vc. Last week's easy Newmarket winner Albeseeingyer should also go well despite her 9lb rise.

Colin Russell

Great Max 15:07 Doncaster

Market Rasen

6.20: Hardy Boy

There are some doubts about Royal Pretender\p following one good run with another, so HARDY BOY may well go one better than on his last two outings. Petrastar is in with a shout and so too Bells Of Annandale.

Alistair Jones

Hardy Boy 18:20 Market Rasen

Newbury

5.15: Markoon

Several of these three-year-olds already have significant questions to answer. Houstonn and Ciro Di Marzio (second choice) should be bang there but may well prove vulnerable to the Haggas-trained handicap newcomer MARKOON, who is on a hat-trick after narrow maiden and novice wins. While the runner-up last time has well and truly blotted his copybook since, he asked a serious question of Markoon at Newmarket and the selection still needs credit for that win. The move up in trip could be interesting for T'Challa who produced an underwhelming display on good to soft on his handicap debut last time.

Richard Austen

Markoon 17:15 Newbury

Newmarket

3.45: Cabrera

The three-year-old CABRERA has potential off her handicap debut mark, especially as the step up in trip could prompt further progress. The lightly raced four-year-old Sixandahalf is open to improvement for Gavin Cromwell now back up in trip and may be the chief danger ahead of Elegancia and Attila The Honey.

Ben Hutton

Cabrera 15:45 Newmarket (July)

Perth

6.35: Kinbara Firstdraft

A cracking feature. The Summer Hurdle hero Castel Gandolfo (second choice), Enthused (with Oslo closely matched) and the five-timer seeking King's Castle bring strong form. However, the Northern Irish contingent could provide the winner, given the potential of Annie Agnew and particularly KINBARA FIRSTDRAFT, who looked a fair way ahead of his mark when making a winning handicap debut over course and distance in June.

Mark Rowntree

Kinbara Firstdraft 18:35 Perth

Ripon

3.20: Dare To Hope

Few would begrudge Summerghand a win after three fine runs in this race down the years and he has to enter the reckoning off his reduced mark. Kitai has more races in her but stall two could force connections' hand into heading far side and that throws up complications. Magical Spirit can feature if bringing his best but the pair to appeal most are Wobwobwob and DARE TO HOPE. The former would be even more appealing on ground softer than good but he's in form and ran well in this race 12 months ago. Dare To Hope has been steadily progressive this year, however, and both of his last two runs can be upgraded. He's proven at the track and is selected to provide Richard Fahey with a third win in this prestigious sprint.

Paul Smith

Dare To Hope 15:20 Ripon

Tramore

7.30: Royal Eagle

The form of her latest Flat handicap run has been franked and she has a fine record at this venue so ROYAL EAGLE gets the vote to resume winning ways. Busselton and course-and-distance winner Lord Erskine bring solid Galway festival form to the table while the connections of The Banger Doyle love this meeting and he's been in good heart under both codes this summer.

Mark Nunan

Royal Eagle 19:30 Tramore

