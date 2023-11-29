Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings
Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team
Dundalk
7.00: Sky Legend
Placed in six of his 11 AW races, Sky Legend has a good chance of opening his account after a pair of seconds at this venue behind reliable yardsticks. Bright N Shine, raised 7lb for a recent course win, is feared despite an outside draw. Zileo and Caulaincourt may prove best of the remainder. Alan Sweetman
Hereford
12.50: Man Of The Sea
Most of these have a lot to prove but an exception is triple hurdle winner Man Of The Sea, who is ideally suited by good or quicker ground and was a creditable second at Market Rasen when last seen in September. Force De Frap was placed in a big field this month, after a break, and is second choice. David Moon
Kelso
3.20: Camp Belan
Bretney shaped as though retaining his ability on reappearance but he's taken on with Camp Belan. Lucinda Russell's 7yo, who won this race last year, ran well at Wetherby last time and he'll be suited by the return to this trip. Without Conviction gives the Russell yard a strong hand. Richard Young
Wetherby
3.00: History Bere
Dan Skelton's lightly raced 9yo Tokay Dokey is still unexposed over fences and needs a close look on his comeback, while Netywell has been placed in his last three runs and remains feasibly treated on his best chase form. However, preference is for Tom Symonds' 6yo History Bere, who has had only two runs over fences, with the first a front-running win at Warwick in May and the second a runner-up effort behind a handicap blot at Stratford four weeks ago. David Moon
