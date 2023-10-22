Racing Post logo
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Saturday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Leopardstown

3.20: Layfayette

Fresh from attaining a career-high mark when third in last month's Kilternan Stakes here Layfayette can gain a tenth success. Derby Trial winner Sprewell looks the chief threat with ground to suit.
Alan Hewison

Layfayette15:20 Leopardstown
Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: Noel Meade

Kempton

3.30: Jay Jay Reilly

Thelasthighking and Corrigeen Rock (preferred in that order) signed off with wins in the spring and are open to further improvement this season, while the return to Kempton might prompt a return to form for front-running veteran Mercian Prince. However, the most appealing option is Jay Jay Reilly, who responded well to the addition of cheekpieces towards the end of last season and is not yet fully exposed over fences.
Chris Wilson

Jay Jay Reilly15:30 Kempton
Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Limerick

4.50: Jody Ted

A race designed for horses rated up to 145 but they haven't shown up which gives Jody Ted a nice opportunity to land a good prize. He showed good form in better-contested handicaps last season and will handle conditions. All Those Years and Battle Of Mirbat are capable of big runs.
Mark Nunan

Jody Ted16:50 Limerick
Jky: Mark McDonagh (3lb)Tnr: Eoin Griffin

Sedgefield

5.00: Hajey

Two-time course-and-distance winner Hajey reappeared with an encouraging third at Hexham recently and is taken to build on that run and regain the winning thread. Donald McCain has won two of the last three runnings and Barrichello, who goes well fresh, is feared most on his return to action. The hat-trick seeking Imperial Data could still have more to offer, while Irish challenger Gordons Aura could be suited by the step up in trip.
Ben Hutton

Hajey17:00 Sedgefield
Jky: Tom Midgley (3lb)Tnr: Tracy Waggott

Published on 22 October 2023Last updated 08:10, 22 October 2023
