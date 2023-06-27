Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Beverley

2.45: Ey Up Its The Boss

Even though she was beaten at odds-on from this mark at Hamilton when bidding for a four-timer six days ago, Gone is still likely to put in another big effort. Beauty Choice and Ravenglass are back off their last winning marks so are worth a second look, but the choice is Ey Up Its The Boss who has gone very close to winning off similar marks to today's the last twice.

David Bellingham

Ey Up Its The Boss 14:45 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Tom Eaves Tnr: Tony Coyle

Brighton

3.30: Eton Blue

Come On John has been placed off today's mark since last month's C&D win and ought to be right in the thick of things but this can go to Eton Blue, who made a perfectly respectable seasonal reappearance here 18 days ago and remains very well treated on some of last year's form.

Chris Wilson

Eton Blue 15:30 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: George Baker

Newbury

7.50: Dream Of Mischief

The return to 7f on a straight track could help Aurora Dawn in her bid to bounce back from her odds-on defeat last time, but this can go to Dream Of Mischief who looked so unlucky not to win at Goodwood 11 days ago. He is just 1lb higher and can gain compensation. Saturnalia is another who didn't enjoy a clear passage last time so could go well, with Ajjaj looking best of the others.

David Bellingham

Dream Of Mischief 19:50 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Amanda Perrett

Newton Abbot

6.20: Fat Sam

There is plenty of potential pace on here. Farouk De Cheneau looked good at Fontwell but this will prove harder and he is far from sure to be able to dictate. Midnight Jewel is a solid option but the vote goes to Fat Sam, who is handicapped to win again over fences.

Jonathan Neesom

Fat Sam 18:20 Newton Abbot View Racecard Jky: James Davies Tnr: Chris Down

