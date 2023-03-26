Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Carlisle

4.10:

Topweight PIAFF BUBBLES may well be on a hat-trick but for appearing to idle in front at Hexham ten days ago, and Nathan Moscrop will know what to expect this time. He gets the nod ahead of Sadler's Bay for whom the step up in trip could be a big plus. Nights In Venice was third at Ayr last time in a race that has worked out really well and is another to consider.

Ben Hutton

Piaff Bubbles 16:10 Carlisle View Racecard

Exeter

3.52:

It would be some effort under 12st but REVELS HILL has been holding his own in stronger races than this and his class could count. Gwencily Berbas (second choice) is hardly Mr Reliable but he's 2-2 over C&D and his Wetherby effort last time was no backward step. Poppa Poutine and Coolvalla are respected, while former Grade 2 winner Copperhead has developed a touch of the slows and it could be that he now needs a stamina test of these proportions.

Alistair Jones

Revels Hill 15:52 Exeter View Racecard

Limerick

2.50:

In good form over fences in recent months, WHISKEYWEALTH can keep up the good work by taking advantage of his 12lb lower hurdles mark on his second start since joining Terence O'Brien. Also making a second appearance for a new yard, Cafe Con Leche can improve probably form on his run at Navan earlier in the week. Eddie Cawley, who has his team in fine shape, saddles Chosen Diamond with fair prospects after an improved run at Fairyhouse.

Alan Sweetman

Whiskeywealth 14:50 Limerick View Racecard

Naas

1.25:

An interesting maiden to open with and ability to handle the ground is an unknown in a lot of cases. That is not the case though with RUN RAN RUN who was touched off in a Curragh maiden in October and should be good enough. Desert Haven is one of the likelier ones to cause danger.

Justin O'Hanlon

Run Ran Run 13:25 Naas View Racecard

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.