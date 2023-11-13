Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings
Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team. . .
Fakenham
12.55: King Otis
Ferrybridge ran well for a long way at Huntingdon last Sunday and could make a bold bid back at this trip, while Pure Bubbles and Trusty Scout are both unexposed over hurdles and need watching in the market back in this sphere. However, King Otis (nap) had an excuse under a penalty at Stratford 11 days ago and he still looks feasibly treated on his emphatic win at Plumpton last month.
David Moon
Kempton
3.00: Copper Coin
Dargiannini and Irish Hill (preferred in that order) have similar profiles, in that they were in excellent form until two down-the-field finishes before their summer breaks. Both have big roles to play if back in form, but Copper Coin (nap) ran a big race in defeat over course-and-distance in April and his good record when fresh could be the key factor.
Chris Wilson
Wolverhampton
7.30: All The King's Men
Despite rising 11, triple course-and-distance winner Documenting is still capable of playing a part at this level if the gaps appear at the right time. However, preference is for All The King's Men (nap) if building on a narrow defeat in a better race on his course debut here last time. The best of the others looks to be Tough Enough who is unbeaten on the all-weather and may be capable of more back on this surface.
David Bellingham
Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Carlisle Placepot picks: Richard Birch steers you through jumps card with an eye on £50,000 guarantee
