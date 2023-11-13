Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team. . .

Fakenham

12.55: King Otis

Ferrybridge ran well for a long way at Huntingdon last Sunday and could make a bold bid back at this trip, while Pure Bubbles and Trusty Scout are both unexposed over hurdles and need watching in the market back in this sphere. However, King Otis (nap) had an excuse under a penalty at Stratford 11 days ago and he still looks feasibly treated on his emphatic win at Plumpton last month.

David Moon

King Otis 12:55 Fakenham View Racecard Jky: Jamie Gambin (10lb) Tnr: James Owen

Kempton

3.00: Copper Coin

Dargiannini and Irish Hill (preferred in that order) have similar profiles, in that they were in excellent form until two down-the-field finishes before their summer breaks. Both have big roles to play if back in form, but Copper Coin (nap) ran a big race in defeat over course-and-distance in April and his good record when fresh could be the key factor.

Chris Wilson

Copper Coin 15:00 Kempton View Racecard Jky: Beau Morgan (5lb) Tnr: Michael Scudamore

Wolverhampton

7.30: All The King's Men

Despite rising 11, triple course-and-distance winner Documenting is still capable of playing a part at this level if the gaps appear at the right time. However, preference is for All The King's Men (nap) if building on a narrow defeat in a better race on his course debut here last time. The best of the others looks to be Tough Enough who is unbeaten on the all-weather and may be capable of more back on this surface.

David Bellingham

All The King's Men 19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

Read these next:

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Carlisle Placepot picks: Richard Birch steers you through jumps card with an eye on £50,000 guarantee

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.