Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Cheltenham

4.10:

A fascinating renewal. Two defeats this winter suggest Honeysuckle's powers are slightly diminished but she's certainly achieved enough to think she'll be a big player back among her own sex. Epatante is another mare who has been a major force in open company over recent years. It's likely this strong traveller will move menacingly into contention going to the last but her Grade 1 win over this trip came at Aintree and the forecast soft ground may stretch her stamina up the hill. Her stablemate Marie's Rock, who established herself as a top mare when taking this 12 months ago, looked better than ever when powering clear in the Relkeel here on her reappearance. There could be even more come from her, so she's preferred to Honeysuckle. Brandy Love is the most likely of the remainder to shake up the big three.

Andrew Sheret

Marie's Rock 16:10 Cheltenham View Racecard

Sedgefield

5.10:

Having proved a better chaser than hurdler, Trac could still be ahead of the handicapper and is taken to confirm last month's course placings with Coolmoyne. Tom Creen is another likely to run well.

Colin Russell

Trac 17:10 Sedgefield View Racecard

Southwell

8.30:

In a competitive race for the grade the vote goes to Papa Cocktail, who has become very well handicapped and who caught the eye when cutting through the field to take third here last month. Whiteandblue is likely to make an aggressive bid from the front and is feared most but he may tee things up nicely for the selection. Catesby still looks well treated under the penalty he carries for last week's Wolverhampton win, while a good case can also be made for Autumn Angel.

Chris Wilson

Papa Cocktail 20:30 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard

Newcastle

5.40:

It's not easy to dismiss Dubai Jeanius in his current mood now that he bids to make it 6-6 for the year, but a 5lb penalty and different track pose a new question. Preference is for Muzaffar, who returns to handicap company following a convincing win in a Southwell novice and he probably has even more to offer after just five starts. January's course-and-distance winner Legendary Day is another to consider.

David Bellingham

Muzaffar 17:40 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets for Cheltenham? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.