Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Exeter

1.50: King Turgeon

The five-year-old King Turgeon bumped into the rejuvenated Eceparti when a clear second under Gearoid Harney at Chepstow recently and he should be tough to beat if reproducing that form. Leissieres Express improved for the switch to fences when runner-up at Wincanton and is feared most, with Moorland Rambler and No Hubs No Hoobs others to consider.

Ben Hutton

King Turgeon 13:50 Exeter Jky: Gearoid Harney (7lb) Tnr: David Pipe

Kempton

8.00: Hazel Bear

Upped further in distance with the hood retained, Hazel Bear could well open her account. Showlan Spirit, a similar type, is second choice ahead of Kemerton who looks open to improvement back here. Fravanco and Silver Atom complete the shortlist.

Steve Boow

Hazel Bear 20:00 Kempton (A.W) Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: Jamie Osborne

Leicester

3.10: Impression Chic

More good times look on the cards for Richard Hobson's progressive mare Impression Chic who has taken really well to chasing and can make it 2-3 in this sphere. Spitfire Girl could bounce back from a lesser Hereford showing and emerge as the chief threat, although Jacks Touch, Santa Clarita and Auditoria all offer potential and need factoring in too for minor honours.

Peter Entwistle

Impression Chic 15:10 Leicester Jky: Jonjo O'Neill Jr Tnr: Richard Hobson

Plumpton

3.50: Dear Ralphy

The interesting one is Dear Ralphy. He has undergone a wind op since his latest poor run and he would surely have defied a 4lb lower mark here in April had he not fallen two out. San Pedro ran a quiet first race for his new yard but he'd be dangerous if returning to form. Baby Sham is preferred of the others.

Alistair Jones

Dear Ralphy 15:50 Plumpton Jky: Ben Godfrey (3lb) Tnr: Anthony Honeyball

