Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Curragh

2.35:

With Young Ireland looking flattered by his rating, Derby entry Time Tells All is a confident selection to go one better than on his promising 1m Navan debut. Cape Bridgewater and Deakin are likely to be involved. Tyrone Molloy

Huntingdon

4.25:

Judged on the manner of his C&D win last time, Drop Him In may well find further improvement to score again. Doyens De Ante was his nearest pursuer that day but is now 3lb out of the handicap, which probably makes Eurkash a greater danger. The big threat, however, would come from Duke Of Deception if he could repeat the form he showed on his penultimate start. Richard Austen

Tramore

3.25:

This doesn't looks as competitive as the first division and Costanuci could be the one to take advantage. She improved plenty when only narrowly denied on handicap debut when last seen and she's less exposed than many of her rivals. Last time out winner Mighty Jeremy is a threat but he may have preferred more rain. Phill Anderson

Wincanton

4.10:

Duc De Beauchene has recaptured some form off a much-reduced mark of late and he looks sure to go well but preference is for Wick Green who made a winning start for his new yard at Ffos Las and made a good fist of attempting to give nearly a stone to a subsequent winner at Taunton. Faustinovick is preferred of the remainder. Emily Weber

