Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Sunday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlight team

Epsom

2.15: Mercian Warrior

Ebt's Guard did everything but win at Newbury and from a low stall he must go well, along with Salisbury winner Mr Baloo who is drawn next door. There are others to bear in mind and Mercian Warrior (nap) has to be of interest off this mark after beating all bar a likely stakes horse in Ireland three weeks ago. Pink Satin is another to consider.

Alistair Jones

Ffos Las

4.40: Dragonball Prince

Tin Fandango\p will be a tough nut to crack if bouncing back from last month's blip but Dragonball Prince (nap) ran very well in defeat on both starts last month (one over C&D on soft) and is taken to go one better today. Bernard Llewellyn supplies half of the field and, of his four runners, Hollie Doyle's mount Port Or Starboard appeals most.

Chris Wilson

Killarney

4.45: Leish Oscars Son

Over this longer trip, the unexposed Leish Oscars Son (nap) is taken to turn around Listowel form with Likable Chancer and can score for Gavin Cromwell.

Mark Nunan

Tipperary

4.25: Ring O Roses

There could be plenty of improvement to come from Ring O Roses (nap), a maiden winner making her handicap debut. She gets plenty of weight from Royal Eagle who has done well on good ground in the first half of the season but may not be as effective in these conditions. Starman has more on his plate than when trouncing his rivals in a claiming race at Clonmel on Thursday. Circus Act could feature if reappearing in peak form after a break.

Alan Sweetman

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips on Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe day at Longchamp on Sunday



Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.