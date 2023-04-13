Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Aintree

1.45:

With any further easing of the ground a worry for Banbridge (second choice) and Saint Roi unproven at the trip this looks a good chance for the likeable Stage Star (nap) to land a second Grade 1 success of the spring. This front-runner's good jumping has been a feature of his four wins this season and he'll take a bit of pegging back if in the same form as at Cheltenham last month.

Andrew Sheret

Stage Star 13:45 Aintree View Racecard

Chelmsford

7.30:

Returning to shorter could see Mcqueen settle better and finish off to winning effect but Thomas Equinas (nap) looks a more solid option. He was well backed when scoring over C&D two runs ago and arguably shaped best in a good race for the grade at Southwell last time.

Andrew Cooper

Thomas Equinas 19:30 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard

Newcastle

5.05:

A few of these have time to do better, notably The King's Men and Hidden Code (second choice), but Bella Kopella (nap) is progressing nicely at a modest level and the form of her latest C&D success has been handsomely franked since. She still looks well handicapped and can register her third C&D win.

Paul Smith

Bella Kopella 17:05 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard

Taunton

4.20:

Hititi (second choice) comes here chasing a hat-trick and if he is to stay 3m anywhere then it's likely to be around here. He's greatly respected, along with Sayadam, Stellar Magic and Jet Of Magic, but preference is for Copper Coin (nap). He has looked to retain a good deal of his ability in two runs this season, can go well fresh and is taken to capitalise on this drop in class.

Paul Smith

Copper Coin 16:20 Taunton View Racecard

Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Minimum odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.