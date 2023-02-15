Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Dundalk

4.35:

Last Friday's winner Satono Chevalier (nap) is due for a 12lb rise for beating Magic Gal by 6l. He should cope with the mandatory 7lb extra here. Last week's Fairyhouse maiden hurdle winner Gordons Aura is the one most likely to test him. Knocknakilla, also returning to the Flat after a hurdles run, has a place chance.

Alan Sweetman

Hereford

2.30:

Assuming he doesn't repeat the mishap that ended his hopes over C&D recently, Unblinking (nap) can gain a first success over fences. Born At Midnight has enjoyed a good season and is next best, ahead of Bebraveforglory.

Jonathan Neesom

Kempton

8.30:

The vote goes to Perfect Gentleman (nap), who made a winning handicap debut here two weeks ago and ought to improve further. Krona (second choice) and Sexy Rexy are interesting upped in distance, while closely matched rivals The Pug and Dovena also enter the reckoning.

Steve Boow

Wetherby

4.50:

Unexposed White Rhino (nap) is taken to follow up last week's Southwell success and make it 2-2 in handicaps. Red Ochre, who went close over C&D last month, is second choice ahead of Desaray Girl, Bushmill Boy and Pileup in that order.

Steve Boow

Read these next:

. Place a minimum £10 bet on the Sportsbook at odds of minimum 1/2 (1.5) and get £30 in free bets. Rewards valid for 30 days. SMS verification required. Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.