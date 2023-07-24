Racing Post logo
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Monday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Ayr

3.40: Whiskey Priest

Most of these have plenty to prove but Whiskey Priest knuckled down really well when dead-heating on his drop to five furlongs at Yarmouth last week. He has a penalty for that success but is open to more progress and looks a strong contender in his bid to make it 2-2 in handicaps.
David Moon 

Whiskey Priest15:40 Ayr
Jky: Harrison Shaw Tnr: Declan Carroll

Ballinrobe

8.10: Surprise Package

Talented hurdler Surprise Package may have derived sufficient from his Leopardstown comeback to thwart the frustrating Banned, who has been placed in five of her eight turf starts.
Alan Sweetman

Suprise Package20:10 Ballinrobe
Jky: Ben Coen Tnr: Peter Fahey

Beverley

6.30: High Opinion

It makes sense to focus on those proven on soft ground and High Opinion arrives here after a solid effort at Catterick last week.
Alistair Jones

High Opinion18:30 Beverley
Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Bryan Smart

Windsor

7.50: The Cruising Lord

Count Otto and The Cruising Lord finished first past the post last time and their performances suggested they had a bit more in the tank.
Richard Austen

The Cruising Lord19:50 Windsor
Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Robyn Brisland

Published on 24 July 2023Last updated 09:03, 24 July 2023
