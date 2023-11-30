Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's four meetings

Thursday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team

Lingfield

1.10: Hi Riko

There was plenty to like about the performance of Hi Riko over a demanding 2m4f last time and he is selected to go one better in what looks a weak race today. Embolden and Fortunate Fred look the most solid place options among the remainder but some others are unexposed and/or have shown a bit on occasions.

Richard Austen

Hi Riko 13:10 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: Richard Hobson

Musselburgh

2.10: Ip Up

It is hard to oppose Ip Up, who bolted up at Fakenham recently and should be tough to beat under a 7lb penalty. Bashful could also be on a good mark, however, as he has improved on the Flat since he last ran over hurdles. The consistent C&D winner Scots Poet can run another solid race, while the unexposed Bix Beiderbecke could have more to offer for Lucinda Russell.

Ben Hutton

Ip Up 14:10 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Henry Brooke Tnr: Jedd O'Keeffe

Taunton

3.45: Noble Savage

Ede'Iffs Rock made a solid start to life in handicaps when runner-up at Plumpton and this longer trip could bring her on again as there's stamina in the pedigree. Course winner Karakoram can't be ruled out off his current mark but Noble Savage is preferred after running well over a trip short of his best when reappearing from a lengthy break at Hereford.

Alistair Jones

Noble Savage 15:45 Taunton View Racecard Jky: Jordan Nailor Tnr: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Thurles

12.40: French Dynamite

Heavy ground caused the withdrawal of French Dynamite from his intended reappearance at Clonmel. On the forecast yielding ground, he may prove equal to the challenge posed by a five-strong Mullins team led by Haut En Couleurs who is weighted to reverse the form of last season's Red Mills Chase with Janidil.

Alan Sweetman

French Dynamite 12:40 Thurles View Racecard Jky: Darragh O'Keeffe Tnr: M F Morris

